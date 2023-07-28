California is considering the possibility of paying reparations to the surviving descendants of slaves now living in that state. It suggests that this may be something we might consider here in Vermont.
Like California, Vermont was not a slave state. Indeed, it was the first state to ban slavery. But slaves have been held here and while an early census of the state showing two dozen or so enslaved persons here may have reflected a clerical error, there certainly were some prior to statehood and some of their descendants may be living here today.
But all this walks around the real problem about reparations. If we are talking about reparations for the victims of slavery, we should be talking about all the victims of slavery, not just the descendants of former slaves. And who were the victims of slavery? They were pretty much any person of color, including all of their descendants.
The institution of slavery was not just vicious and inhuman, a large part of it, what enabled it, was a social perspective that is the foundation of racism. That social set had profound negative consequences for everyone it touched. For the slaves and their descendants, as well as freed Blacks, those consequences ranged from severe employment restrictions to denial of educational opportunities to housing discrimination and indeed, created negative impacts on almost every part of their life.
If we try to put compensation for that into monetary terms, we are talking about an awful lot of money — billions, perhaps trillions, of dollars. While the history is clear that significant economic harm was created and while the law is clear that such harm can, and should be, compensated, the size and scope of the problem makes it almost incomprehensible, and it also makes it a problem that must be addressed at a higher level than state by state.
So where do we go from here? Clearly, we need to begin a national conversation. And we need to not throw up our hands in the face of the scope of the problem. But most of all, we need to commit ourselves to doing what we can — as soon as we can.
Kirk Gardner lives in Montpelier.