California is considering the possibility of paying reparations to the surviving descendants of slaves now living in that state. It suggests that this may be something we might consider here in Vermont.

Like California, Vermont was not a slave state. Indeed, it was the first state to ban slavery. But slaves have been held here and while an early census of the state showing two dozen or so enslaved persons here may have reflected a clerical error, there certainly were some prior to statehood and some of their descendants may be living here today.

