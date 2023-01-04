After the holidays, many of us send thank-you notes to friends and family for the thoughtful gifts, homemade treats and memorable gatherings. It’s also a good time to reflect on all we are grateful for throughout the year. Some of the gifts we receive are intangibles, help in the kitchen or repairs around the house, kind gestures like a ride to doctor appointment, a day of shopping, a homemade dinner or snow shoveling.
For us, it’s certainly a time to thank this community in which we live and work, a time to appreciate those who welcome us into their lives and put their trust in our mission at Community Health to provide the very best health care for them and their families. Our guiding principle is “Your health, our mission” and it isn’t just something we say to patients, it’s something we believe in for our entire Community Health family.
Every day at Community Health, I learn about the acts of kindness, the volunteers and organizations that collaborate and focus on those in need, working together to address how we can help one another. I’m so grateful to be part of this community.
Putting thanks in writing reminds us of the many ways we interact with one another, especially when life is challenging, personally and professionally. It’s a shout-out that can’t be repeated enough times.
At Community Health, we send emails and social media posts recognizing the great work done by our team of health care professionals, but now we want to take the opportunity to say thank you to our patients and the community we serve.
These past few years have been stressful for everyone. We hear every day the difficulties that people have just surviving, the uncertainties they face, the conflicts and differences of opinion that have disrupted their peace of mind. We are dedicated to families, children, parents, partners, seniors, young adults and all individuals who count on us to lead them to a better, healthier life or lifestyle.
Today, we at Community Health are taking this opportunity to say “thank you” to you, all of you, everyone who has trusted us with your care, everyone who looked to us for guidance on how to live a better, healthier life and how to manage our chronic health and behaviors. So, whether you have a favorite provider, had a late night or holiday illness or injury, or needed relief from dental pain, we want you to know we do listen to your ideas, deploy our services in response to what you need, and make sure we are accessible to everyone. We keep open the lines of communication and encourage you to stick with us and speak up when you have ideas about how we can do better.
We appreciate you: our patients, our neighbors, our collaborators, our family, our community. We have had the privilege of serving this community for nearly 20 years and look forward to many years of providing health care for generations to come.
Thank you from all of us at Community Health.
Mike Gardner is CEO of Community Health.
