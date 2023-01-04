After the holidays, many of us send thank-you notes to friends and family for the thoughtful gifts, homemade treats and memorable gatherings. It’s also a good time to reflect on all we are grateful for throughout the year. Some of the gifts we receive are intangibles, help in the kitchen or repairs around the house, kind gestures like a ride to doctor appointment, a day of shopping, a homemade dinner or snow shoveling.

For us, it’s certainly a time to thank this community in which we live and work, a time to appreciate those who welcome us into their lives and put their trust in our mission at Community Health to provide the very best health care for them and their families. Our guiding principle is “Your health, our mission” and it isn’t just something we say to patients, it’s something we believe in for our entire Community Health family.

