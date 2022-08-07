Perhaps you could say that I am an offspring of the primary care and community health center system that has provided quality health care for Rutland and Addison counties for decades. That’s why I am excited to celebrate 2022 National Health Center Week this week, Aug. 7-13.

As a child, I was a patient of what is now Community Health Castleton, a health center that has grown to include Express Care walk-in care, behavioral health and care management along with the primary care for people of all ages. Community Health Castleton is just one of the now seven Community Health practices that provide everything from dental and pediatric care to pharmacy, behavioral health and diabetes education.

