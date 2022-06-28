In 1955, my mother became pregnant with her third child. I was 5 years old and my brother was 10. My brother, Steve, was ill, losing weight and had a racing heartbeat. The doctor’s answer to help him was bedrest, which was the wrong choice. This went on for a year until he was finally sent to the right doctor at the correct hospital. At 36 years old, my mother couldn’t handle another pregnancy with a sick child and a 5-year-old. She arranged for an abortion with a doctor in Albany and my father drove her to a late-night appointment.
I never heard about my mother’s abortion until I became pregnant in 1985. Having children wasn’t easy for me. I suffered an ectopic pregnancy, a miscarriage, buried an infant daughter and spent seven months in bed to have my oldest child. My son during this time was 9 months old and my daughter was 6. My mother told me about her decision to end her pregnancy. My husband was worried about his back problems. There was a general concern for my well-being both physically and emotionally. Everyone was pushing for me to have an abortion.
My mother thought sharing her experience with an abortion 30 years before would make it an easier decision for me to have one. If she had terminated a pregnancy, so could I. Ultimately, it was my body, my pregnancy, and I said “no” to an abortion. I have always been pro-choice and support it to this day. As a student at Boston University, I was thrilled when Roe v. Wade was passed almost 50 years ago. But in 1985, an abortion wasn’t right for me and I continued the pregnancy and gave birth to another daughter.
We are in the middle of a nightmare now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court members who voted to cut down rights for women should sign a legal agreement. If any female in their family gets pregnant, she must continue the pregnancy no matter what the circumstances. The reality is that the wives, daughters and granddaughters of justices who struck down Roe v Wade, will make sure that the women in their lives will have access to abortions if they need one. The procedure will be done in a top-notch hospital with an established doctor. Their lives will not be affected by this ruling. But others across our country will suffer, struggle and possibly face death. Democracy is on the chopping block and the SCOTUS ruling has chipped off one more piece. The Vermont House approved Proposal 5, sending the question of whether to amend the state Constitution to guarantee sexual and reproductive freedoms, to the voters. It’s now up to us to protect all of our rights come November.
Sandra Stillman Gartner lives in Rutland.
