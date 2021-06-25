Thank you for printing my commentary about my decision to leave Rutland High School after 16 years of teaching. After reading the piece in print, I realized I misattributed a quote to Dr. Ibram X. Kendi: “I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.” This is actually from the autobiography of another great anti-racist leader, Malcolm X.
In addition, the final paragraph of my piece was inadvertently cut off in the print edition, and so I am including it here:
"I choose to invest my time and energy where I will not be a focal point of people’s anxiety about a changing world and where they fit into it, a place where leadership encourages critical thought, civic engagement, and honest, meaningful conversations.
"And lastly, to those who say they are 'not racist' and who believe that 'racism is not an issue in our community:'
"There are school districts, towns and cities all over Vermont who are meeting this 21st-century moment with open minds, open dialogue and open hearts. Their leaders are innovative thinkers, who embrace diverse populations, and have inclusive visions for their schools, workplaces and communities as a whole. These places do not hold onto painful legacies of the past as a futile means to stop the world from changing; their residents work together to build an inclusive future that embraces differences as strengths. And these Vermont communities are growing, both in terms of population and opportunity for their residents. I know which kind of community my friends and I are working for Rutland to be. It’s time for Rutland City Public School’s leadership, and the leaders of our city, to act in the best interest for our students, our residents and our community’s future."
Jennie Gartner lives in Rutland.
