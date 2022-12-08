Congress just voted to stop railroad workers from striking, which would have upended 40% of U.S. cargo shipments during the busiest shopping season of the year. President Biden immediately signed the bill, temporarily ending negotiations that have been going on for two years. How do politicians have the power to stop a legal workers’ strike?

By the late 19th century, most U.S. railroad workers were unionized; in fact, they were among the first workers in the U.S. to form and join unions. At the same time, major U.S. railways were controlled by a small group of wealthy business owners, who maximized profits by working together to create monopolies.

