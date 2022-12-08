Congress just voted to stop railroad workers from striking, which would have upended 40% of U.S. cargo shipments during the busiest shopping season of the year. President Biden immediately signed the bill, temporarily ending negotiations that have been going on for two years. How do politicians have the power to stop a legal workers’ strike?
By the late 19th century, most U.S. railroad workers were unionized; in fact, they were among the first workers in the U.S. to form and join unions. At the same time, major U.S. railways were controlled by a small group of wealthy business owners, who maximized profits by working together to create monopolies.
Where were the anti-monopoly laws and labor laws that protect today’s workers and consumers? The first U.S. anti-trust act wasn’t passed until 1890, followed by two additional ones in 1914. There were no federal labor laws (including minimum wage or child-labor regulations) before the 1930s. The relationships between railroad company owners and the workers who kept the country’s economy moving, were far from mutually beneficial. Workers discovered they had leverage if they went on strike, and the late 19th and early 20th century were marked by strikes as railroad workers demanded fair wages, safer working conditions and other protections.
The federal government often got involved in these disputes, and confrontation between workers and the National Guard often became violent. During the Great Railroad Strike of 1877, in which over 100,000 workers participated, over 1,000 people were jailed and 100 were killed.
Enter the Railway Labor Act of 1926 combined with the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The RLA established a different way of settling labor issues for railroads companies and workers: national mediation, arbitration and cooling-off periods to allow the two sides to come to an agreement. Airline workers were added in 1936. And the Commerce Clause has been interpreted to give Congress the power to stop workers from striking if it will harm the national business interest.
So, while strikes are federally protected as a form of protection for employees, nothing in U.S. law is ever absolute.
Jennie Gartner lives in Rutland.
