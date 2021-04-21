Our family of 11 gathered for Passover Seder at our home in Rutland. There were three generations at our table, my husband, Allen, and myself, three offspring, their spouses and three grandchildren, with one on the way. I grew up in a conservative Jewish home, as did my husband and children. We attended services and celebrated holidays at home, which is a Jewish custom. Our family has always embraced the spiritual and cultural aspects of Judaism. At the basis of our belief system is Tikkun Olam, which means to “repair the world.” My children have embraced that philosophy and work in education and mental health. I take great pride in their choices for professions.
What I have noticed in this next generation is the shift away from traditions and rituals, which have served as a basis for our family life. Judaism has a deep connection to our ancestors. We honor them and find comfort in passing on symbols of our history through memories and rituals that mark the significant moments of our lives. At birth, a male child is circumcised in a ceremony called a bris and a female child receives her Hebrew name during a service at the synagogue. When a child is born, he or she is usually named after a member of a family who has passed away.
A marriage ceremony ends with breaking of a wine glass to remind us that within the joy of life, we also experience pain. When a person dies, the family spends seven days saying prayers for the deceased at their home following the burial. It’s a time to honor the deceased and to share stories and memories, both sad and sweet about the person who passed. For a year, we go to synagogue and say a prayer called the Kaddish once a week. On the anniversary of the person’s death, we say Kaddish again and light a memorial candle in our home to honor them.
There has been a great drop in those who participate in organized religion in all branches of Judaism, Christianity and other religious denominations. I understand this change as people have embraced busy lives with other priorities, some out of necessity and some by choice. However, what I feel sad about is that customs and traditions are also on the decline. At this time in my life, with a very ill husband, I have found my connections to cultural traditions more comforting than ever before. I don’t necessarily believe in life after death as it is usually described, but my ancestral connection is extremely important to me in the here and now.
My children and extended family are amazing, kind and supportive as we travel this hard journey with Allen, my partner of 48 years and their father. But they no longer seem to understand my connection to a spiritual life based on Judaism. I understand that, as adults, they make their own decisions about what speaks to them and provides grounding in their lives. I respect who they are and their choices as they create their own traditions. However, I hope they will always keep their family memories close.
Sandra Stillman Gartner lives in Rutland.
