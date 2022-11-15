The battle over proposed herbicide use in Lake Bomoseen has not ended, despite what some community members may assume.

The Lake Bomoseen Association/Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust ProcellaCOR permit application was not withdrawn. It is simply on “technical hold” while the boards of directors of those organizations belatedly try to rally support for their plan. They have yet to engage in conversations with the local community. It appears they have no intention of doing so. Lake Bomoseen Association board meetings remain closed to the public and the general membership, to whom they feel they have no obligation to provide agendas or meeting minutes.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.