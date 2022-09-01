The Lake Bomoseen Association was formed in 1954 in response to concerns over water pollution, both from private systems and the large hotels that discharged sewage directly into the lake. While working cooperatively with the town of Castleton and state agencies, this situation was greatly improved as the town sewer was extended along Route 30 and all but one hotel closed. Today the water quality is high enough to allow property owners to continue using it for domestic purposes, including as a source for drinking water.

For years, the LBA continued to work cooperatively with the towns surrounding the lake to manage the aquatic vegetation which proliferates in shallow, silty areas where there has been a history of run-off from streams, agriculture, roads and ongoing expansive development. This was done to help maintain swimming areas and improve boat access for property owners and lake users. “Weed” management, like property management, is time consuming and costly. Through the years, minimal funding has been provided by the state of Vermont. Federal funding has been nearly non-existent. For decades, the LBA, with generous assistance from some private donors, filled the void with the purchase and donations of weed harvesting equipment and countless volunteer hours.

