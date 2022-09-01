The Lake Bomoseen Association was formed in 1954 in response to concerns over water pollution, both from private systems and the large hotels that discharged sewage directly into the lake. While working cooperatively with the town of Castleton and state agencies, this situation was greatly improved as the town sewer was extended along Route 30 and all but one hotel closed. Today the water quality is high enough to allow property owners to continue using it for domestic purposes, including as a source for drinking water.
For years, the LBA continued to work cooperatively with the towns surrounding the lake to manage the aquatic vegetation which proliferates in shallow, silty areas where there has been a history of run-off from streams, agriculture, roads and ongoing expansive development. This was done to help maintain swimming areas and improve boat access for property owners and lake users. “Weed” management, like property management, is time consuming and costly. Through the years, minimal funding has been provided by the state of Vermont. Federal funding has been nearly non-existent. For decades, the LBA, with generous assistance from some private donors, filled the void with the purchase and donations of weed harvesting equipment and countless volunteer hours.
It was understandable that, about a decade ago, a companion 501c3 organization (The Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust) was created in order to solicit tax-deductible contributions from large donors. The LBA has been in the process of seeking 501c3 status, as well.
During the past year, both organizations appear to have “gone rogue.” The LBPT consists of six board members who are accountable only to the IRS and presumably the donors from whom they have received funds. The LBA no longer works so cooperatively with surrounding towns; as evidenced by letters from the select boards of Hubbardton, Castleton and Fair Haven opposing the LBA’s proposed use of the herbicide ProcellaCOR in the lake. Despite professing a desire to engage the community in conversation, LBA board meetings are not open to the public, nor has there been any attempt by the association to create other opportunities for community discussions.
The LBA board of directors is no longer choosing to be accountable to its own dues-paying members. The recent annual meeting was switched from an in-person event, scheduled to take place at Castleton University, to a tightly controlled Zoom webinar in which member questions could be, and were, ignored. Days before this meeting, a “new rule” was added that you had to be a member for 60 days in order to vote. (This rule was not in effect when most members paid their dues, nor were they informed following receipt of payment.) A slate of board candidates was presented for approval during the meeting with no background information or opportunity for questioning. Furthermore, this spring, the LBA board of directors changed their bylaws without providing advance notification to all current members of the association. The “new” bylaws have set up a system of self-perpetuating board membership while denying the general membership access to board meetings, agendas or minutes.
For families of longtime, multigenerational involvement with the Lake Bomoseen Association, this is clearly not the same organization to which our parents and grandparents belonged, and to which they devoted time and resources. Who and what are the “new” LBA and LBPT?
“Nonprofits have an ethical obligation to conduct their activities in a manner that is accountable and transparent to their constituents. Non profits (should) engage in ongoing efforts to openly convey information to the public about their mission, activities, and decision-making processes. This information (should be) easily accessible to the public (creating) external visibility, public understanding and trust in the organization.” The preceding material illustrates the expectations in Montana. Should they not apply to nonprofits in Vermont, as well?
And perhaps the LBA and LBPT should revisit their mission statements. Is putting a toxic chemical into a lake how you “protect and preserve” it for future generations?
Lynn Kelley Gee lives in Bomoseen.
