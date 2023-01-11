How is it that a dozen of our Vermont lakes have become “addicted” to the use of toxic chemicals to manage unwanted aquatic vegetation? And how is it that this situation has gone unnoticed by Vermont residents for whom the lakes are held in trust?

The treatment of Vermont lakes with herbicides began quietly in 2000 on Burr Pond and Lake Hortonia, where all 479 acres of the lake were dosed with Sonar, manufactured and promoted by Sepro Corp. By 2004, Sunrise, Beebe, and Lake St. Catherine had bought into the prevailing “eradication myth.” It was falsely believed that a one time application of this herbicide would effectively rid lakes of Eurasian water milfoil. Lake St. Catherine treated 904 acres that year. When Sonar did not live up to promises, Sepro launched a new product called Renovate 3, followed by Renovate OTF. Other lakes jumped on board including Fairlee, Morey and Dunmore. Despite nearly annual herbicide applications in Hortonia and St. Catherine through 2018, Eurasian Water Milfoil persisted. It was no surprise that in 2019 Sepro Corp. launched another herbicide formulation called ProcellaCOR. The “eradication myth” was replaced by the “selectivity myth;” a claim that their product only affects Eurasian water milfoil (and admittedly maybe a couple other non-target, native plants.)

