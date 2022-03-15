Is ProcellaCOR, manufactured by Sepro Corp., truly the newest and “greatest” aquatic herbicide? It was fast-tracked through EPA registration under a category of Reduced Risk, in hopes it might someday prove less harmful to humans and the environment than Sonar and Renovate, its toxic predecessors. Does this mean users of Lake Bomoseen would, or should, want it in yet another Vermont lake?
The “tailor” who is promoting this “amazing” new “thread” is Solitude Lake Management, the company who has been contracted to apply ProcellaCOR in other area lakes. ProcellaCOR is touted as “selectively” killing Eurasian milfoil, a non-native plant, and then magically biodegrading to “undetectable” (invisible?) levels.
There is an “emperor” promoting the herbicide plan, then backtracking to say the Lake Bomoseen Association would never go forward with their plan without public input. Why was public input not sought before submitting an application to the Vermont Department of Environmental Control? Furthermore, why was the LBA’s own membership not polled?
The Town of Hubbardton Select Board, realizing they had been duped, withdrew their name from the permit application. The emperor’s small inner circle of supporters is ignoring public outcry and presumptuously proceeding as if the average Vermonter could not possibly know what is best for their lakes. It is unclear if the 10 LBA board members who voted to contract with Solitude knew whether they were voting to apply for a DEC herbicide application permit or just “gathering information.” In fairness, the LBA has filled a void created by the State of Vermont, which is long on regulating and short on funding. Much appreciated volunteer support has been given to an educational greeter program and nonchemical management strategies, all of which will hopefully continue.
Meanwhile, hundreds of lake users attended a rally in Castleton on March 6 to oppose the use of herbicides in Bomoseen and other Vermont lakes. In attendance were fishermen, Vermont legislators, organic farmers, year-round residents, and longtime lake users. There were numerous families with children who swim in, and in some cases, drink, the lake water. Dogs were there, too, representing other species who would be impacted.
How will this story unfold? The allure of a quick chemical solution is very seductive. Reread the story “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Will the herbicide plan continue to be paraded with great fanfare? Or will a child come forward to ask, “But what if we don’t want toxic chemicals in our lakes?”
Lynn Kelley Gee lives in Bomoseen year-round.
