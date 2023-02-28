On Feb. 23, there was a commentary published in the Rutland Herald purported to be from the Lake Bomoseen Association regarding H.31, a bill that would put a temporary halt on the issuance of aquatic herbicide permits and create a study committee to re-examine the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation permitting process. Who wrote that commentary?

I am a Lake Bomoseen Association member and that commentary certainly does not in any way reflect my position on H.31. Nor does it reflect the position of many other Lake Bomoseen Association members. I, and other members, wholeheartedly support H.31. Above all, H.31 will give all Vermonters a voice in how our lakes are managed. They do, in fact, belong to everyone, not just lake association members or lakeshore property owners. Quite likely, that commentary was authored by one or more members of the LBA board of directors — apparently by persons who do not even have the courage to identify themselves.

