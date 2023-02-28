On Feb. 23, there was a commentary published in the Rutland Herald purported to be from the Lake Bomoseen Association regarding H.31, a bill that would put a temporary halt on the issuance of aquatic herbicide permits and create a study committee to re-examine the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation permitting process. Who wrote that commentary?
I am a Lake Bomoseen Association member and that commentary certainly does not in any way reflect my position on H.31. Nor does it reflect the position of many other Lake Bomoseen Association members. I, and other members, wholeheartedly support H.31. Above all, H.31 will give all Vermonters a voice in how our lakes are managed. They do, in fact, belong to everyone, not just lake association members or lakeshore property owners. Quite likely, that commentary was authored by one or more members of the LBA board of directors — apparently by persons who do not even have the courage to identify themselves.
And yet they have the audacity to accuse anyone who supports H.31, of trying to “impugn” state agencies — an interesting choice of words coming from a board of directors whose self-appointed spokespersons take advantage of every opportunity to accuse those who do not support their herbicide treatment plan, of spreading “misinformation” or of “misunderstanding” the permitting process. Methinks they “doth protest too much.”
Perhaps the LBA board is seeking “impunity” from the consequences of their actions. They (the directors) filed an herbicide permit application without accepting input from even their own association membership. Board members were told not to discuss their plans with the general membership. This is on record in their now-hidden board meeting minutes leading up to last year’s filing. Those who tuned in early to the LBA “annual meeting” (that was switched to Zoom), witnessed board members being instructed not to respond to any questions regarding their milfoil management plan. Also on record in now hidden minutes was the aspiration the board “would be Heroes if we successfully killed the milfoil.”
The commentary’s unidentified author points out LBA’s successful mechanical weed harvesting efforts. At an annual cost of $50,000, the association could keep “critical lake areas and channels” free of milfoil for the next 15-20 years for the amount the board of directors proposes to spend on toxic chemicals. And the harvested weeds could continue to be used as compost, something not permitted if chemically treated. Where is the $250,000 per year for the first three years of proposed herbicide treatment coming from? From an “anonymous donor” who funnels money through the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust, as was done with the hiring of “herbicide lobbyists” (identified as such in the annual budget report)?
Requests from members for copies of this year’s proposed budget have gone unanswered. Some folks would like to know where their dues money will be going before deciding whether to renew their membership. At $150 per person (double last year’s dues), that is a valid question. Some longtime members have become so disillusioned by current board member behavior that they no longer wish to be part of the association. As for me, I am hoping my dues will help support the recreation department sailing program or be used toward the continuation of the Greeter Program, something the state of Vermont should be fully funding on all lakes.
The Word of the Year for 2022 was “gaslighting.” Having perfected that technique, is the LBA board of directors refocusing its efforts on “impugning” herbicide opponents or seeking “impunity” for themselves? How about trying for a little “transparency” and “integrity?”
So, LBA, what do you say? Withdraw the herbicide permit application. Support a legislative review of outdated (and unfunded) mandates and the flawed permit application process. Encourage property owners to employ suction harvesting to rid dock and swimming areas of unwanted weeds. Keep harvesting the critical areas and channels. Let fish continue to thrive in their habitats. As the largest lake within Vermont’s boundaries, Lake Bomoseen will undoubtedly be seeing an increase in the number and size of wake boats. We may want to keep all aquatic vegetation we’ve got in order to prevent lake sediment from being disrupted, decreasing water clarity and releasing phosphorus. Let’s get back to enjoying the lake.
Lynn Kelley Gee lives in Bomoseen.
Editor’s note: The Rutland Herald recently published a commentary that was portrayed to the newspaper as a statement from the Lake Bomoseen Association, which is made up of a vast membership. In confirming the commentary, the email returned to us by a representative of the LBA came from an email also portraying itself as being the association. After publishing the commentary, however, we learned from several members of the association that the commentary was not, in fact, a consensus of the membership, and does not represent the membership. In fact, several LBA members have reached out to us in the days since publication, complaining about the commentary’s veracity. Due to concerns by LBA members the commentary contains incomplete and inaccurate information, and the credibility of the claims is in question, or at least that the information is not representative of the entire association, we have opted to pull the original LBA commentary from the Herald website. We are dismayed the information provided to us in good faith appears to be a consensus of only a portion of the LBA, representing itself as the full membership. We apologize that this misrepresentation has further conflated an already contentious issue.
