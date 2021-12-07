I read Scott Garren’s Nov. 17 letter to the editor with interest. I was not surprised that I disagreed with Art Peterson’s votes. What surprised me was Peterson implication that Scott had no business in asking questions about Peterson’s voting record because Mr. Garren is not one of Mr. Peterson’s voters. Surely, he understands that, as a state representative, every decision he makes affects all Vermonters.
I am one of Peterson’s constituents. It was clear from his campaign that he planned to vote “no” on every issue that came before him. While I appreciate a conservative point of view, and I have no interest in living in a “nanny’” state, I do question a position that does not consider the impact of a “no” vote on the safety and welfare of the people he represents.
If Peterson has ever spoken to a woman who has been in an abusive relationship, then he would understand that a bill that requires relinquishing a defendant’s firearms in the event of emergency relief from abuse could save her life.
Perhaps assuring renters be safe in their apartments from carbon monoxide poisoning and fire hazards seems like overreach to him. This seems to be a minimum safety requirement for landlords to meet.
Maybe if Peterson talked with folks who had the experience of living with a loved one with a substance-abuse disorder, he would not support a penalty for possession of life-saving buprenorphine.
While he might not have experienced the financial effects of COVID, many of us know people and businesses who relied on extended COVID-19 relief. Businesses needed it in order to remain open and pay their employees. Many others needed housing assistance and mental health services.
If Peterson is so concerned about families and children, then ensuring low-income families receive child care support is essential. He would also understand that, while “school choice” seems like a fair system, there is only choice for people of means.
Last, his vote against S.15 (Act 60), which implements the mailing of election ballots to eligible voters, thereby facilitating voting, is the most appalling “no.” As Mr. Garren said “Restricting voting threatens democracy. Making voting accessible promotes democracy.” His response that he wants to avoid voter fraud is laughable on its face.
So, perhaps as my representative, Art Peterson could offer me some ideas as to how he is promoting the safety and welfare of his constituents. Why did he vote “no” on these bills and how does he suggest that we work together to improve life for Vermonters? Just voting “no” is not representation. It is shirking his duty.
Carol Geery lives in Clarendon.
