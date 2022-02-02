My name is Randy George; my wife and I are the founders and owners of Red Hen Baking Co. in Middlesex and members of Main Street Alliance. As I know we are all seeing the temporary closures of schools, child care facilities and businesses, I am writing to express my deep concern for the financial resiliency of our small business community and their workers as they meet the recent surge of COVID cases.
Throughout the pandemic, we have used a number of strategies to help keep our staff and customers safe. From mask mandates, vaccination requirements and following protocols and guidance in the event of a COVID exposure, these measures have been key parts of why we have been able to restore our business and revenue to normal levels at this point in time.
Up until the recent omicron surge, we have had just two staff members test positive for COVID-19, whereas, during the past two weeks, we have had three more staff test positive. We have thus far avoided seeing any additional transmission within our business by following the recommendations of public health officials. We must also note we have had a number of employees with school-age and younger children who have had to miss work to abide by similar regulations that schools and child care facilities are following. While we have been able to maintain a low level of transmission, we also know we need to ask staff members to isolate for the recommended periods before they can safely return to work; and for our workers with children, they need the financial resiliency to be able to put the health and safety of their children first.
While none of this is new, what is clear is that to ensure the health and safety of the rest of our staff, as well as our customers, we will need to support our workers as they take this time for the foreseeable future. What has changed is we have lost an important benefit that allowed employees to take this time without it impacting their income and without our business having to bear this expense.
We know small businesses throughout Vermont run on thin margins and even business owners with the best of intentions for their workers only have so much financial resiliency to be able to pay their workers for the myriad reasons they may need to stay home because of COVID-19. Through September 2021, the Families First Corona Relief Act (FFCRA) provided compensations for businesses for their employees’ lost wages when they missed work for COVID-related concerns. The recent omicron surge is putting workers and small businesses up against the ropes.
As businesses and workers adjust to the new normal and all that has changed in the past two years, we are well-aware that a great deal of hiring needs to happen if we are to get back on firm economic footing in Vermont. Employees in the service sector in particular need assurance they can take care of themselves and their family without losing income in the process.
So, we ask the Legislature to develop a program that would provide businesses with wage replacement for their workers, should they need to miss work for a COVID-related reason: a state-based FFCRA, if you will, that will give sole-proprietors, small businesses and workers the financial resiliency to put health and safety first. As COVID evolves and as we work to adjust to a reality where it is an endemic phenomenon that will ebb and flow indefinitely, we need to support employees and in turn, employers, so that we are doing the right thing for the health of all of our citizens.
Randy George is co-owner of Red Hen Baking Co. in Middlesex.
