As you may have heard, sadly, our former City Assessor Barry Keefe passed away recently — a proud and talented, long-serving, civil servant of Rutland City. However, I must admit I was particularly amused to see in the recent Rutland Herald article that his battles with my late father, Joseph Giancola, were mentioned. Thank you to Jeffrey Wennberg for mentioning this to our local Herald civic guardian, Gordon Dritschilo. Importantly, in what Jeff mentioned, there was a lack of any real animosity between these two men who battled fiercely and loudly. It was never personal with them — a talent that many have currently lost track of in affairs of civil discourse.

They had both known each other since grade school and knew they were both just working their rights and doing their jobs. They helped build our city. (Full disclosure: my father battled often with Jeffrey Wennberg also, but that didn’t stop me from having him appear playfully in multiple Edgewood Studios feature films such as “Judge Wennberg” in “Pressure Point,” and “Evil Investor #2” in “Moving Targets,” all of us remaining cordial all along. Jeff’s son, Ethan, even interned successfully with us as well.) I am very proud to this day that Ethan Wennberg is now an award-winning success in the film industry. Even into his final days, my father always held Jeffrey Wennberg in great respect.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.