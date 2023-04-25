As you may have heard, sadly, our former City Assessor Barry Keefe passed away recently — a proud and talented, long-serving, civil servant of Rutland City. However, I must admit I was particularly amused to see in the recent Rutland Herald article that his battles with my late father, Joseph Giancola, were mentioned. Thank you to Jeffrey Wennberg for mentioning this to our local Herald civic guardian, Gordon Dritschilo. Importantly, in what Jeff mentioned, there was a lack of any real animosity between these two men who battled fiercely and loudly. It was never personal with them — a talent that many have currently lost track of in affairs of civil discourse.
They had both known each other since grade school and knew they were both just working their rights and doing their jobs. They helped build our city. (Full disclosure: my father battled often with Jeffrey Wennberg also, but that didn’t stop me from having him appear playfully in multiple Edgewood Studios feature films such as “Judge Wennberg” in “Pressure Point,” and “Evil Investor #2” in “Moving Targets,” all of us remaining cordial all along. Jeff’s son, Ethan, even interned successfully with us as well.) I am very proud to this day that Ethan Wennberg is now an award-winning success in the film industry. Even into his final days, my father always held Jeffrey Wennberg in great respect.
Why bring all this up? Well, it occurred to me that these two, Barry and Joe, who had legendary, super-duper loud verbal (and legal) disputes, never, ever took it personally. They were always, and I know this from first-hand experience, more concerned that their respective families were healthy and things were well personally. I didn’t just intuit this — I first had to be taught this by my older brother Peter, who had much more experience with the two than I did when one day after witnessing one of their fights, I was red-faced and looking to smash windows and slit tires. Peter told me, “This is what they always do, just chill — it is their process.” What Peter knew is that Barry knew that “back in the old days,” my father was schlepping only one pickup truck and financially living or dying based on a sale of one house at a time in his new housing developments and my father knew quite well Barry had a growing family also. He always had an affection for Barry and reminded me as I began to become involved in the family business, “relax, Barry is doing his job.”
So I bring all this up as I am now very worried that we, as a society, have almost completely lost perspective. We are all so polarized; you are either “woke” or a “redneck.” Is that really true of anyone you know? Deep in their hearts? Your neighbors? I don’t believe so. If that is the case, then we are doomed — but I don’t believe that. We can all take a breath and do better.
Rutland is in trouble. Population is down, the economy is bad, crime is on the rise, our police seem disenfranchised, and homelessness is at an unprecedented peak. I have prayers for our new mayor and the aldermen, they have a tough job ahead. Barry was a damn good man, so was my father. Let us honor their memory now by working together to make Rutland a (much, much) better place. Let us support and respect our city servants.
You may have not known these men. But they kept it civil and really did make Rutland a better place. What will you do today to make Rutland better?
David Giancola lives in Rutland.
