I could not help but think it quite rich that Hurley Cavacas in his commentary, Restore Raiders, opines on the real issues facing Rutland City schools and our community and then asks the community to compromise on the “mascot” issue by retaining the Raiders name.
I agree, the issues facing the city are dire. So, why then did the SOS squad run on a single issue of restoring the mascot (with the former Rutland Raider Arrowhead on their campaign signs) and why was restoring the Raider name the first order of business when the new school board was constituted?
Mr. Cavacas cites the Webster definition for Raider. Context is important here. The Raiders name was clearly selected in racist reference to the Indigenous peoples as well-documented by Andy Cassarino (Rutland ‘Red Raiders’ Origins) in these pages last July. You have only to view the historical markers in Royalton and Tunbridge, Vermont, to see the very same link made between Raider and Indigenous peoples by our state in reference to the “Raid of 1780.” These references plant the seeds for implicit bias and explicit racism.
Why, given the serious issues cited by Mr. Cavacas, which should be the focus of the community, are some members of the school board determined to spend time and energy reversing something that, as Mr. Cavacas points out, is so less consequential? Well, in fact, it is consequential.
I ran for Board of Alderman this year on a platform of growth through diversity. The clearest way for Rutland to grow is to attract new residents. The city has plentiful housing stock and relatively low prices, offers the amenities of fantastic restaurants, the Farmers Market, convenient grocery stores and services, and great schools. But if we cannot act as an inclusive and equitably minded community, if we are not perceived as welcoming and unbiased neighbors, then the dire issues Mr. Cavacas cites will continue to fester to all our detriment.
Others seem to recognize this. To grow the state economy our governor has proposed tripling the number of refugees invited here. As recently as this week, the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region launched an anti-discrimination initiative with a goal of creating a welcoming space in the city for diverse new residents.
Words matter. Context matters. Let the Raiders go.
Russell Glitman lives in Rutland.
