My nursing friends, we have a public health crisis that we need to acknowledge. We recently became aware that a Black mother and leader in our community, Tabitha Moore, will be forced to move from her house because of racially motivated violence against her and her children.
Two years ago, former Rep. Kiah Morris had to resign her seat in the Legislature after ongoing racial harassment. To not be safe in your home or your job has serious, sometimes lethal, health impacts. We, as nurses, have a strong role to play in making communities safe, but I notice a profound silence from nurses when it comes to the treatment of Black people in Rutland.
The idea that all lives are valuable has been a core tenet of nursing practice since the very beginning which is why some nurses are drawn to the slogan “All Lives Matter.” But we must be very careful not to confuse this principle with the current reality. If all lives mattered, we would not see the gross health disparities Black people face in this country or in our state. If all lives mattered, Black women in Vermont would not need to leave their homes or their jobs to keep their families safe.
Before nurses can bring about a world in which all lives truly do matter, we must name racism for what it is and declare unequivocally Black lives matter to us. Our Black patients and colleagues are suffering. They are dying. And if nurses cling to our silence out of fear, we are complicit in their deaths. To know racism is threatening the health of Rutland area community members and to say nothing, is akin to noticing a patient is dying and taking no action. It is a violation of our practice.
Nurses are the most trusted professionals in America. This trust has been earned through a long history of marrying our values to action, not just at the bedside but on the street and the Senate floor. The nursing students at CCV and Castleton, our patients and our neighbors are watching us. What we do or don’t do when Black lives are in danger will inform how they think about us and the practice of nursing moving forward. I believe Vermont nurses can be leaders in creating safe communities. We don’t need to wait for a physician’s order. We can’t lead with silence. Now is the time to be loud.
Ryn Gluckman, RN, CEN, lives in Clarendon.
