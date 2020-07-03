After having adopted what it believes to be the second school board equity policy in Vermont, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board recently voted in favor of raising the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags at its five schools.
One aspect of the definition of educational equity in the new policy can help us understand the importance of raising the flags: “Equity goes beyond formal equality where all students are treated the same. Achieving equity may require an unequal distribution of resources and services.”
To aspire to equality is a starting point, but equity is how we get there. Lyndon Johnson said in 1965, “You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains and liberate him, bring him to the starting line of a race, and then say, ‘You are free to compete with all the others,’ and still justly believe that you have been completely fair.”
By raising these flags, MRUUSD acknowledges that our students of color and our LGBTQIA students are disadvantaged by historic and current-day discrimination and oppression, and it commits to giving those students the support and respect they need to have the same access to success and opportunity as their peers.
A commonly heard rebuke is: “Why do we need to raise these flags? I am colorblind,” or “I accept everyone.” That intention is good, but the impact is problematic. This attitude ignores the unique challenges that People of Color and LGBTQIA people have always encountered, as well as the expressions, histories and pride of these identities that are strengths to be celebrated.
The flags that will fly in MRUUSD acknowledge the historic marginalization of these groups and communicate respect for, and commitment to, our students, staff and families who identify as People of Color or as LGBTQIA.
Kate Goetz lives in Wallingford.
