The recent killing of George Floyd has led to wide-ranging responses throughout the country. People have taken to the streets to protest injustice in unprecedented numbers. There have been demonstrations in our state, too—from Montpelier to Middlebury to Rutland. Rutland is not an exception to racism, and recent reporting by the Boston Globe has exposed racist policing practices that exist here.
It is clear that, as Vermonters, we cannot avoid the fact racism is a problem in our state, as in our country as a whole. Now is the time to look closely at our own communities and to do better, so the same patterns of harm are not perpetuated in the future. That’s why I have joined a group of Rutland High School alumni, as well as current students and teachers, in calling for the removal of Rutland High School’s mascot: the arrowhead imagery and the Rutland Raiders name.
Appropriation of Native American culture is widespread in the United States. It is so damaging because it draws from a false narrative that puts Native Americans in the past: at a time of tipis and wigwams, when plains warriors were hunting with spears and, you guessed it, arrowheads. The problem is that putting Native Americans in the past erases our existence in the world today.
“That we even have lives,” writes Ojibwe scholar David Treuer in The Beating Heart of Wounded Knee “is news to most people.” This is a problem because “the usual story told about us—or rather, about ‘the Indian’—is one of diminution and death.”
Mascots like the Raiders and the arrowhead are the continuation of a violent and racist history that has actively sought to exterminate Native peoples and culture. A schizophrenic array of governmental policies have ranged from outright war, to massacre, from the stripping away of land, to the slaughter of bison in an attempt to kill Indians through starvation. Native Americans have survived periods of relocation, termination and assimilation, policies deployed as a means of solving what was referred to as the “Indian problem,” which we could call the Raider problem. It is the Raider image and stereotype—the idea of a violent savage—that made the “Indian problem” urgent and justified these policies.
Indian children were taken from their families to attend boarding schools whose goal was to “kill the Indian to save the man,” according to Richard Pratt who founded the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in 1879. My great-grandfather Makoons entered the Carlisle school in 1909, but left it the following year to never return. According to his records, he was “ill quite a bit” during his time there. Many students died while they were at school. The conditions were harsh; corporal punishment was meted out to forward the goal of assimilating students, whose hair was cut upon arrival. Traditional language and dress were prohibited.
In Vermont, the Brandon Training School was the site of forced sterilizations of Native women. The state eugenics program began in 1931, and hundreds were sterilized as a part of this program. The last reported sterilization took place in 1957, but it was only last year the state officially apologized for the program whose goal was to breed a “better Vermonter.” The Training School closed in 1993.
These campaigns depend on the stereotype of Native Americans as dangerous savages—Raiders, who pose a threat to white society. By reducing complex societies to a single, racial image, we have enabled deadly violence in our state.
While I was reporting a piece on Abenaki agriculture, Chief Shirly Hook of the Koasek Traditional Band of Abenaki told me how, as a child, she wondered why her great aunts never had any children. She now knows it was because they were forcibly sterilized. She still keeps the letter showing her family’s denied plea for the return of two children who had been taken from them.
Abenaki children in Vermont were taught it was not safe to reveal their identity as Native American. If they could pass as white, they were encouraged to do so for their safety. Cultural practices had to change in a legal landscape that prohibited Native religions. Andrea Brett remembers the Abenaki gatherings of this time: “When we couldn’t drum,” she remembers, “we had fiddles.” But these lands have always been the home of the Abenaki, and four bands gained state recognition in 2011 and 2012.
I didn’t learn about this history as a student at RHS. As a mixed-race Ojibwe girl, growing up in a predominantly white state, the message the mascot sent to me was that there was no one like me at school. In our state, the mascot was saying, Native America is a thing of the past. It wasn’t until I left Rutland that it felt possible to learn about this history, when I joined a Native student group at college.
The RHS mascot has changed in the past—the deletion of the word Red from the Rutland Red Raiders and the appropriate decision to remove the headdress emblem. Our community recognizes that using these symbols to represent its student body is wrong. But previous changes fell short. It is not enough to alter or edit racist symbols; they must be done away with outright.
It is dangerous to think the Raiders is just a name, and false to think no one can be harmed by it. The original and ongoing inhabitants of Vermont have seen this label used against them as justification for inhumane treatment. Just because legal practices based on this idea have ended does not mean it is now harmless. As long as the mascot remains, Rutland goes on expecting Native people to make an impossible choice: be a Raider or don’t be Native.
The mascot still sends the wrong message to all of its students and because of that, it is harmful to all of us. It does not represent the values I learned at RHS, about respect and equality. Native youth must be held as valuable members of the community. They must be taught to be proud of who they are. Students at RHS should learn that our school stands on Abenaki land. Now is a time to imagine a mascot that will bring us together, a mascot that we can be proud of, instead of one that perpetuates harmful and inaccurate stereotypes. We have a responsibility to do better. The time to change the mascot is now.
Amanda Gokee lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.