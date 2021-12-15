With the announcement of Becca Balint's candidacy to the U.S. House, along with Molly Gray, we now have two strong, capable women to choose from in our next primary. Perhaps Jill Krowinski will also join them. Will there also be a serious Republican challenger? All have championed some worthy causes here in Vermont and done what they could for some of the national issues. However, I have yet to see any true leadership on the one issue most important to all of us: the survival of democracy.
We have witnessed the great division that has separated close friends and families and seen the hatred and fear as one side squares off against the other. We are frustrated by the inability of our elected leaders to work together for the good of the country when it might give the other party an advantage. I could go on but what we need is a solution, not more whining.
I believe that any solution has to start with a reduction of partisan politics. The one method that has been proven to work in states and municipalities where it has been implemented, is non-partisan, single ballot primaries. In order to advance to the general election, candidates have to appeal to the majority instead of the handful of party faithful who show up for a primary. Voters are allowed to pick and choose the best from all parties. No worries of crossover voting to sabotage the opposition because a vote for a weaker candidate is a vote against yours. Confidence in government increases. Those advocating for term limits will be encouraged to note that turnover also increases.
So why haven't we already switched? Many voters find the nuts and bolts of democracy to be boring and have not made this an issue yet. Party leaders tend to oppose this change because it erodes their own power. This is why I will be watching these three party leaders in particular to see if they have the courage and wisdom to tackle this issue. If not, perhaps a Republican will step up who does. I don't believe in single issue voting but when the future of democracy is at stake, I will use this one to measure each candidate's suitability. I look forward to hearing their responses.
Chris Goodrich lives in Bridport.
