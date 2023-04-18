The recently passed HB.483 is a shortsighted effort that will hurt children in Vermont under the guise of “supporting public education.” This is a bill that is really about what benefits certain adults (and the public school sector) while completely disregarding children and what is best to assure success for every child.

Support for this anti-independent school bill is based on the misperception independent schools serve an elite population and siphon off funding from public school students. While this representation may be more true in some regions of the country, it is not an accurate portrayal in Vermont, where the combination of the small population and our community-based values make most independent schools dedicated to serving students who are not thriving in what are generally more well-funded and more populous (and therefore, more socially desirable) public schools.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.