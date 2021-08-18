With sadness, I read of Vermont Life Magazine ceasing publication some time back. As a contributor to Vermont Life back in the late-’70s and early-’80s, I relished writing about fascinating Vermont subjects. The magazine’s marching orders, to promote the state, fell into a number of areas. Foremost, it sought to encourage development in the state by showcasing its physical beauty and the inspiring culture of its people. It heralded Vermont as a terrific place to live, and to do business in, a place to invest in and create jobs.
From that standpoint, I may have written the most consequential article in the magazine’s 75-year history. The story, which ran in a special summer edition some 40 years ago, focused on a small coffee shop in Waitsfield. Run by a young couple, Doug and Jamie Balne, the shop featured 50-pound gunnysacks of green Columbian coffee beans roasted in the middle of surrounding tables and chairs. Called Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, it was nestled among other stores in a small shopping strip in the ski community. I wrote an article for The Times Argus shortly after it opened. And later, the piece for Vermont Life.
So for a significant time, that’s where things stood. I had soon moved to Virginia, but later returned for a visit in Vermont. While here, I picked up a copy of The Times Argus. In it was a story about Green Mountain Coffee Roasters by Andrew Nemethy. In the article, he noted the coffee shop had not been doing well financially and the Balnes were contemplating closing the business … until my Vermont Life story appeared. According to The Times Argus piece, it brought in numerous requests for the Balnes’ coffee by mail-order from readers throughout the country. So much so that, instead of closing shop, the couple needed to hire extra help to fill the requests. And the rest is history.
When Robert Stiller took a ski trip to Vermont after selling his company, EZ Wider Rolling Papers, for a $3 million profit, he sought places to invest it. The cup of coffee he drank with a restaurant meal during his visit changed his life, and many more. Telllng the waitress it was the best cup of coffee he ever tasted, she said it came from a local shop and gave him directions to it. Meeting the Balnes, Stiller formed a partnership with them. He brought in capital to expand the business with funds from his former company.
But all things must pass — Stiller later bought the Balnes out, taking command of the growing enterprise, where it grew through the years to a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. The company has grown by leaps and bounds, employing thousands of Vermonters over the years, as well as thousands more throughout the country and Canada. Now a major corporation having experienced massive growth after a number of mergers and acquisitions, as Dr. Pepper/Keurig, the parent company, it is the second-largest beverage firm in the country, which might not have come to pass without my Vermont Life story of decades ago.
So again, it is with sadness to see the demise of Vermont Life. It accomplished much to promote and tout Vermont‘s economy, quality of life and spectacular landscapes of the state. Yes, the magazine may have lost money in its final years. But compare that to what it brought in over the course of its lifetime. There’s no doubt the state came out ahead from its presence, handsomely.
Dave Goska lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
