We were saddened to discover recently that the 3x6-foot Black Lives Matter banner placed on the lawn of Grace Congregational Church United Church of Christ (our church), was stolen.
As a congregation, we took a vote several years ago and decided to display the banner as a way to recognize that Black lives have not been and, sadly, still are not, valued equally to those of whites as evidenced in numerous police incidents nationally and in microagressions experienced regularly by Blacks from the touching of their hair to people saying they “don’t see color” and thus not recognizing or honoring them for who they are. We display the banner as a reminder that we need systemic change to root out centuries of prejudice and discrimination in our country so ingrained that most of us with white skin cannot really see it, because we have not experienced it.
We recognize many people have challenging lives, as Jimmy Kimmel says, “White privilege doesn’t mean your life hasn’t been hard. It just means the color of your skin isn’t one of the things that makes it harder.”
Showing our care and concern for people of color was our choice and was done on our private property. It does not mean we do not care for others. In fact, another banner that was not taken from our church says, “Be the Church. Protect the Environment. Care for the Poor. Forgive often. Reject Racism. Fight for the powerless. Share earthly and spiritual resources. Embrace Diversity. Love God. Enjoy this life.” This is what we believe in as members of the United Church of Christ and what we work towards in our lives and in our community.
While saddened that the Black Lives Matter banner was stolen, we are forgiving people and we pray that as a community we work to accept, love and support one another. A new Black Lives Matter flag will go up because we will not be deterred from living out our faith in working towards equity for all. Please join us in this mission to show that every human has value just as they are.
The members of Grace Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.