John Nassivera’s “On Faith” columns in The Times Argus and Rutland Herald are, as a rule, thoughtful, scholarly and enjoyable reflections, written from a Roman Catholic perspective, on the role religion might continue to play in modern lives. But Nassivera’s May 20 entry, “Heaven, Hell and us,” was not up to its usual standard.
There was way too much reliance on because-I-told-you-so argumentation. Here’s a sample: “I don’t think our ancestors during the past few thousand years were stupid. I don’t think they were superstitious rubes hoodwinked by some Godly mumbo jumbo. I think they made some pretty good decisions. I think the Hebrew scripture, the New Testament and the Quran reveal to us some critical information about how our mortality and our morality are related.”
You’re welcome to think all of these things, Mr. Nassivera, though I would dispute vigorously the idea that slavery, colonialism, the condemnation and slaughter of nonbelievers were “pretty good decisions.”
The more immediate problem is the essay provides no factual, evidentiary or logical support for these claims. Instead, it provides and then contradicts claims that fear of burning forever in a lake of fire discourages bad behaviors. Fear of Hell is a deterrent, Nassivera tells us, right after noting “about half of the murders committed in the United States go unsolved each year.”
More illogic: “What’s to keep people from committing murders and thefts? The classic example: gun violence in the U.S. Clearly, our policing and justice system cannot keep up. And their effort is not enough of a deterrent. You know what is a deterrent? Damnation and hell are pretty good ones.”
The Pew Research Center reports 26,031 people were murdered in the U.S. in 2021. The justice system didn’t stop those murders from happening. But neither did “damnation and hell.”
Nassivera reports, in 2012, University of Oregon researchers found that countries where more people believe in hell have lower crime rates. But here are some Pew Research Center numbers that raise serious questions about that conclusion:
— Percentage of U.S. survey respondents who say it is necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values: 44.
— Percentage of French survey respondents who say the same: 15.
— 2021 homicide rate in France: 1.1 per 100,000 population.
— 2020 homicide rate in the U.S.: 7.8 per 100,000.
So France has one-third the religiosity of the U.S. by one key measure, and one-seventh the rate of people killing one another. So much for good moral conduct requiring a fear of hell.
What is it that keeps the French behaving themselves better than Americans do, at least as measured by the countries’ homicide rates? The answer likely lies somewhere between the poles in the divide that plagues the modern West, between atheism and unquestioning religious faith, between science and dogma, between evolution and creationism or “intelligent design.”
Imagine a belief system which does not jettison religion completely. Religion provides an accounting for the things we cannot grasp with reason, and keeps us humble about the limitations of our own understanding. Imagine at the same time a full acknowledgement of what we have achieved in the growth of human knowledge.
One key moment on that path of growing knowledge came with the publication of Charles Darwin’s “The Origin of Species” in 1859, followed by all the related scientific developments since then. It is becoming clearer all the time that, whether by dint of science or something supernatural or both, evolution has been the central creative force in the history of the world.
The head of Nassivera’s church, Pope Francis, acknowledged the obvious in 2014, just a year after becoming the Bishop of Rome. “Evolution in nature is not inconsistent with the notion of creation, because evolution requires the creation of beings that evolve,” he said.
That declaration came four centuries after a hard rejection of science. The Roman Inquisition of 1615 labeled Galileo a heretic for saying the earth revolved around the sun. Now the Pope incorporates evolution into his worldview. It turns out everything evolves — even the Roman Catholic Church.
As part of that evolution, perhaps it is time to think about scrapping heaven and hell as motivators for human behavior. For starters, the idea is just too selfish to be called Christian. The question “Am I going to get into heaven?” immediately excludes all of our fellow human beings from our field of concern, most importantly those who will come after us.
Rather, we should keep foremost in our minds that, by our conduct, we create the world in which our children and grandchildren will live. If we can adopt an evolutionary ethic that says the generations that follow ours are paramount, we rely on that fundamental drive to propagate the genes of our species into the future, while becoming more aware of our membership in a human community and less individualistic and atomized.
Evolution is said to have occurred at random, but it has proceeded from the single-celled organism to levels of ever-increasing complexity and consciousness.
Soon we will become increasingly aware, for better or worse, that we are all one species, and that evolution’s logic extends beyond the individual. Examples: international shipping and air travel might be viewed as evolution’s early attempts to develop a global bloodstream, with the mass media and internet playing the role of nervous system. If the organism develops a fever, let’s call it climate change.
Meanwhile, let’s evolve a new ethics and morality to respond to this new understanding, and slough off the disused limbs of heaven and hell.
I’ll close with the Evolutionist’s Prayer for the Afterlife: Bury me in the orchard in a compost-ready state, so that I may feed my great-granddaughter an apple.
Dave Gram is a former Associated Press reporter. He lives in Montpelier.
