If every citizen of Europe had seen films and photographs of the horrifically demonic violence and murder being perpetrated during the Holocaust upon Jewish people and all those Hitler deemed undesirable, inferior and subhuman, would most have believed it? Did the Third Reich justify its actions, under the guise of reproductive health, declaring it had the right to choose to experiment upon and “terminate” those considered to be unworthy of life? Were the government and the media complicit in deceiving and preventing the public from truly seeing and knowing the gruesome realities of the Holocaust?
We now have in Vermont and the United States a holocaust of vastly greater proportions occurring right under our noses. As it was under the Nazis, the victims of this holocaust are those considered to be undesirable, inferior and subhuman. And now, as it was then, this is an excuse to kill them.
Sixty-two million preborn babies have been violently murdered since 1973. A behemoth industry of death has arisen from this blatant disregard of the principles of life, liberty, justice and equality upon which the United States was founded. Abortion is big business. The majority of it is controlled by Planned Parenthood and is constantly shielded by our state and federal legislatures, enthusiastically supported by the media and press, and funded in part by our taxes. It is a massive veil of deception that has blinded the eyes and consciences of our state and our nation, just like the emperor’s new clothes. What is really a matter of common sense and rudimentary biological science — that human life begins at fertilization — is consistently denied. As the Hebrew prophet, Isaiah, declared nearly 3,000 years ago, “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!” — Isaiah 5:20
Our governor and a number of legislators speak much about protecting the most vulnerable among us, yet at the same time have removed all legal protection for preborn babies. Something is dreadfully wrong here. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “But I know that justice is indivisible. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We must soberly ask ourselves why our society enacts laws and stiff penalties to protect pre-hatched eaglets in their shells, but proclaims it’s perfectly fine to kill preborn human babies in their mothers’ wombs. This constitutes blindness and denial on as grand a scale as ever.
Martin Green lives in Morrisville.
