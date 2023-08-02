Frank Mazur is entitled to his own opinions, but not to his own facts.
He writes: “Renewables are intermittent without any battery storage capacity to prevent blackouts.” This is false in two ways.
First, all power sources require backups to prevent blackouts, not just renewables. In Quebec, the backup power for wing wind generation is provided by their hydro dams. When the wind is blowing, water is allowed to collect behind the dams. When it’s not, the water is released and generates backup power.
Where hydro is not available, other resources often are. In the western United States, Iceland and elsewhere, geothermal power is available 24/7. Coastal areas can use tidal power, etc. And where such resources are not available, fossil fuels have been used for decades for backup power, using tiny fractions of the amount of fuel that they would have used to generate power in the first place.
But second, the intermittency of renewables is not a secret. When the wind isn’t blowing, turbines don’t produce power; ditto for photovoltaics at night and at other times when the sun isn’t shining. Power developers and grid operators are not idiots.
Utility scale batteries exist and are rapidly coming down in price; they are already in use in many parts of the world, including California, but also including western Australia, not to mention GMP’s program right here in Vermont. Long story short, renewables with batteries can and do produce reliable power for electric grids.
The Los Angeles Times may well have criticized one large solar project, but I doubt very much that the paper suggested all or even most “large scale solar farms will destroy wildlife habitat.” If they did, they’re mistaken as well. Multiple studies have found that photovoltaic and wind energy are not just the cheapest sources of electric power (other than conservation and efficiency), but also the least damaging to the environment.
Mazur’s comments simply ignore the facts that China has installed far more solar and wind capacity than any other country and that it has placed a huge bet on renewable energy (again, the largest in the world).
Finally, his comment that “Environmentalists accept blackouts …” is beneath contempt and requires no rebuttal.
John Greenberg lives in Marlboro.