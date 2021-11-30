“Effective leaders are not problem-minded; they’re opportunity minded. They feed opportunities and starve problems.” — Stephen Covey.
Vermont has a lingering problem and the past eight months have shone a light on it. We aren’t struggling with a pandemic of the unvaccinated or a pandemic of ignorance. This isn’t a culture war, or a political battle. We are struggling, including here in Vermont, with a crisis of poor leadership. The scenarios above aren’t the precipitators of our crisis, but rather the result of it.
Early on, Gov. Phil Scott earned high marks for his handling of the pandemic by following adviser guidance and keeping a level head. He is a genuinely good guy by all accounts, and knows enough not to think he knows too much. So, we conservatively waded into restrictions and guidelines in an effort to keep things under control — and we did for over a year. However, looking a bit deeper, the performance by Vermont and our governor had some pretty low bars to clear. Scott looked like a genius among his wildly foundering peers around the country and, helped by our low-population density and the time of year, we smashed the first eight months of the pandemic.
But then Halloween happened in 2021 and our wild success was toppled by Halloween parties and a broom ball game in central Vermont. And then that wave passed and we started to get vaccinated, and we thought we were in the clear. And then this summer of complacency and virologic evolution happened. And now we are going into winter and things haven’t looked worse.
What has happened here is a failure to lead — we will always have challenges to overcome and the only way to do it as a group is with good leadership. Leading a diverse group of people is easy when times are good, but the universe does not allow for good times to last very long. Entropy constantly drives us towards disorder. Leadership is the intervening action that slows and/or reverses the disorder. Without leadership, disorder, self-interest, ignorance and fear thrive. Without leadership, groups always fail — without fail. Leadership is the glue that keeps the ship from coming apart in the storm. We have lacked that and are seeing it in spades right now.
We have seen this particular brand of leadership avoidance by Scott. We saw it with the paid family leave debate several years ago. In that episode, he put out a proposal, initially partnering with Gov. Chris Sununu in New Hampshire. It was an untenable proposal from a financial or realistic perspective but he wanted to appear to support the idea in concept. But making it voluntary was the mechanism and its kryptonite. Scott is no dummy nor does he have people working with him who are, and they all had to have known this wouldn’t work financially at any significant scale, and if it did on some smaller scale, it would only help those who worked for large companies with the resources to fund it. Anyone with a calculator and 20 minutes can figure out that paid family leave only works on a large scale if we all contribute a very small amount. It’s the only way there is enough money to fund it. He obscured the real issue — "do we want our families and those around us to have this?” — and made it into a personal freedom and choice debate — purposely laying out a proposal that was destined for failure and in fact, never even launched. But now we are in the next spell of rough water.
Now, after making relatively easy choices during the state of emergency, he has been faced with a much harder choice of what to do about our unvaccinated and our COVID complacency. The 15% of us who are two standard deviations outside the norm on the bell curve (our unvaccinated population) has contributed to the rise of the delta variant, perhaps future variants, and is causing the rapid spread of cases in our state. Luckily in Vermont, we are only dealing with that 15%, where other states are dealing with 30-40% of their population.
But Scott’s “Aw, shucks, folks, we are all Vermonters and will do the right thing campaign” is simply more of the same failure to lead. This is a classic passive-aggressive management “technique” where the leader shuffles their responsibility onto those he/she leads. This absolves the leader of responsibility when things go badly and the leader can then say, “well, I told you to do this, and you didn’t heed my warnings.” That technique works in times of little consequence. But it is disaster in tough times when the leader needs to step out in front of the storm, give the direction, and demand it from the group — regardless of the unpopularity or awkwardness. That is what leadership is for.
If we governed by consensus, we would live in a much different world full of small tribes — one I’m guessing would be far more unpopular and unstable. Fear and uncertainty lead to chaos in crises. Our current crisis leadership is being willfully ignored by our governor. He seems to be proving again he is out of his depth, or simply too afraid of the frying pan of leadership that requires his presence.
Most recently, we saw him toss the hot potato of mask mandates to local communities. Playing the “well, I told you so” game once again. So, when things go badly — and they are going very badly right now — he can say “well, you, as communities, had the power to fix this and you chose not to.” And when pressed, he used a false equivalency of a mask mandate with going back into a full state of emergency — an equivalency his lawmakers have not asked for.
Our representatives are simply requesting he enact the mask mandate for two reasons, to slow the community spread in what ways it can in public spaces. More importantly, it resets the tone in the general public that is required to halt this virus and its future mutations in its tracks. Without a statewide mandate for public indoor spaces, it places the burden on friends and neighbors, individuals and local communities led by unpaid volunteers to make these difficult choices. Shoving that responsibility on our citizens in under the cover of “local control,” is manipulative and negligent in his duties for which we pay and employ him.
Gov. Scott, we require you to step up and lead. We require you to cease worrying about threading the political needle and the potential ramifications, and do your job.
Jon Guiffre lives in Roxbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.