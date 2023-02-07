I was surprised to see the note in Community News on Friday’s Jan. 27 Herald stating this is National Ski Safety Awareness Month. The timing and lack of prior knowledge of this program reveals the fact that once again very little effort was made to promote or improve skier safety.
I speak as one who has been a steady participant in the sport since before the Skier’s Responsibility Code was even created in 1962. In the years since, public presentation of the code requirements and adherence to them seems to have declined steadily. Skier speeds on the trails have increased as snowmaking/grooming equipment and technology have evolved over time. With the challenging weather we have had this season, safety risk on the trails has certainly risen with more skiers travelling on fewer trails at higher speeds. Seems to me it’s time to change something to increase compliance to the commonsense code requirements. I suggest this:
Skiers need to understand that their lift ticket is the same thing as a driver’s license for operating a car. Consider the parallels. In both cases, a population of individuals has paid for the privilege of travelling from one place to another in a clearly defined shared space. Additionally, that shared space is created for these users at considerable expense to its creators. And so, it is fully appropriate for the users to understand that there are inherent responsibilities inseparable from the rights they acquired by the purchase of the lift ticket.
And so, just like operating an automobile:
— If you hit someone from behind, it’s your fault. Notify ski patrol of the collision, and share your contact information.
— Do not take a rest stop in the middle of the trail. (It’s I-95 … You would not stop there in a car.)
— Stop to rest at the edge of the trail only, and check oncoming traffic before reentering the trail.
— Stop, look and listen for oncoming traffic at all intersections.
— Read and obey all signage, including closed trails.
— There are no speed limit signs on ski trails, but like the highways, “speed is limited by surface conditions and the use of the way.” This phraseology is commonly found in driver education booklets used for new licensee education, no difference for skiers.
— Do not use lifts or trails when impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yes, there is such a thing as SUI.
Bill Hagar lives in Mendon.
