All armed forces, including those of the State of Israel, are bound by international law to refrain from indiscriminate and disproportional attacks. Israel has a further obligation, as the occupying power of Gaza and the West Bank, to protect the civilian population from violence.
Yet, Israel’s military, funded by the U.S. to the tune of $3.8 billion annually, killed 230 Palestinians in Gaza in the recent wave of massacres, 67 of whom were children, and injured at least 1,760 more.
More than 91,000 people were displaced from their homes, including 66,000 who sought refuge during the attacks in 58 schools run by the United Nations; 258 buildings were destroyed, including 1,042 housing units, and an additional 769 housing units are now uninhabitable because of structural damage.
Israeli forces also damaged six hospitals and 11 primary health care centers in Gaza, including the roads leading to two main hospitals. Additionally, 46 schools, two kindergartens, a UN vocational training center, a Palestinian Ministry of Education facility and the Islamic University, were bombed during the recent attacks.
Gaza’s electricity runs on average just seven hours per day. According to the WASH Cluster, “due to lack of power supply, three main desalination plants that provide drinking water for more than 400,000 people have had to suspend operations, and so have sewage treatment facilities.” Eight hundred thousand people in Gaza lack regular access to piped water, and 100,000 cubic meters of untreated or partially treated wastewater is discharged daily into the sea.
Since May 10, in the West Bank, Israeli forces have killed 27 Palestinians and injured 6,370. Sixty percent of the injured required medical treatment due to tear gas inhalation, while 25% were hit by rubber bullets and 11% were shot with live ammunition.
This June will mark the start of the 55th year of Israel’s military occupation and illegal settlement regime.
Mark Hage lives in Montpelier.
