This is a response to Peter Berger’s comments on Ukraine in his March 19 op-ed.
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a ruthless and criminal enterprise. On this point, Mr. Berger and I agree. What troubles me is his lament he “can’t help seeing” European history of the 1930s with respect to the horrors unfolding in Ukraine. Unfortunately, this is a common refrain of many journalists, pundits and politicians, who appear incapable of investigating or understanding the historical, political and cultural complexities of the current tragedy.
It is not 1939. Putin is not another Hitler, just as Saddam Hussein was not.
False historical equivalence blinds us to real issues and motivations, or compel us to forego critical and nuanced thinking. When they invoke Hitler, they can even trivialize Nazi crimes against humanity and undermine confidence in diplomacy.
The implication in Berger’s remarks that Putin could be so emboldened by NATO’s decision not to fight in Ukraine that he might, as Hitler did after Munich, set large swaths of Europe on fire, is illogical. It is not grounded to an empirical assessment of the balance of power in the region or of Russian strategic priorities, conventional military capabilities and economic constraints.
Mr. Berger says he is not “suggesting we bomb Moscow.” But he follows that with “but if NATO can defeat Putin in battle, we must help drive him out of Ukraine before Ukraine is any smaller or gone altogether.” Engaging NATO combat forces in Ukraine will expand the killing fields of the war and risk a nuclear conflagration.
Putin should not have initiated this war, and NATO should not have taken root in Eastern Europe and the Baltic States, then come calling in Ukraine. Russian leaders, Cold War strategists like George Kennan, and sober security analysts have been warning of the dangers of NATO expansion for 30 years.
To stop the attack on Ukraine and remove Russian forces from the country, there must be international negotiations that produce a durable ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive settlement based on the legitimate concerns and needs of all the parties.
This could also revive the Minsk accords for the Donbas and set the stage for future talks on a new security architecture for Europe, one that includes Russia.
We have to negotiate. Let’s stop talking about 1939 and start talking to the Russians.
Mark Hage lives in Montpelier.
