I recently read a 2012 David Brin science fiction novel “Existence.” It is an interesting and sweeping tale mostly of future alien contact, but with several interwoven subplots. One of the subplots impressed me as having great relevance to the polarization of viewpoints we are currently experiencing, seemingly across the full spectrum of our society.
From the Brin story — a certain physician, Dr. Roger Betsby, tests his theory of the cause of polarization by exposing a politician, a senator (Betsby's means of testing was a bit unethical). Here are quoted excerpts from the book, as — within the story — written by Dr. Betsby and noting his observations:
“(A) hedonic gratification pattern can be achieved simply by entering certain frames of mind. For example, the cyclical jolt of gambling can be a genuine addiction, requiring as much effort to break as cocaine …. Habitual thrill seekers, video game potatoes and Wall Street wizards have all been shown to follow similar patterns.
“(A)nd then there are indignation junkies. People who regularly get high off self-righteousness and sanctimony …. self-righteous indignation can be an addiction, as severe as any drug abuse.
“(W)on't this now verified scientific fact undermine the frantic types, who have ruined argument and discourse in public life, by portraying their opponents in stark terms of pure evil, opposed by pharisaical good?
“To my disappointment, the major media pretty much ignored this revelation. After all, they draw nourishment from them-versus-us dichotomies and the polarization of pure-minded sides. They saw no benefit in any shift from conflict toward reasonable debate. (Boring!)”
Doesn't this ring of truth? At the time of Brin's 2012 writing, political polarization was certainly evident but today, it has become extreme, and this was predicted in the story's portrayal of the future. Whether the issue is “Ravens” or “Raiders,” pandemic mitigation — masking and vaccination, or not, election results, climate change, issues of racial bias — you name it. There are sides firmly entrenched by self-righteous, indignant sanctimony. Are we beyond finding any common ground? Recognition of our shared humanity? Compromise? Solutions? Is honest open-minded debate, that could actually be productive, too boring? Shouldn't we be united in fighting the pandemic and climate change, and creating a better life for all people? Are science and verifiable facts simply irrelevant to addictions of “sanctimonious indignation?”
Jim Haley
Pittsford
