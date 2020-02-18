Recently, there have been letters supporting the opposition party’s discretions which most of us on the other side consider to be out of place and downright disrespectful. I do not argue that anyone should be denied the right, as that is basic in freedom of speech concepts, but discretion, or lack of it, is something we can disagree on; and I certainly do disagree with Mr. King. Had that performance been perpetrated by a Republican, what would Mr. King’s response have been? I have a guess, but I will defer to Mr. King. If his response does not embody hypocrisy, I will be mighty surprised.
As for the Democrats taking back the House and Senate, I do not see that happening anytime soon. Since the D’s have owned the House, what has that body accomplished? Very little for the record. Corrupt shams and the continuance of such is not what the American people thought they were getting in the face of the connections to corruption via Comey, Rosenstein, Brennan, Clapper, Stroz, Page, the Bidens; the list goes on and on to possibly include Obama himself, as it becomes clearer day by day that he knew what was going on in the days leading up to election in 2016. The House leadership has chosen to go down the path they are on to try to divert attention from the real issues of the day which are noted above. With the convening of a few more grand juries along the way, the D’s world as they have known it will be on the verge of disappearing; and they know it. This corruption did not need to have happened, but it did and it is not the Republicans who were the perpetrators.
It is difficult, I will admit, to get all the facts and straight info through the mainstream media. That is not in their job description these days, I guess, to put it all out there, so it takes digging and a lot of reading to fill those gaps, but it can be done, and being fully informed requires it. Some of it is subscription, and some is free of charge, but it works. Trials that have been finished or close to, are an example of what I am speaking about such as General Flynn and Roger Stone were motivated because of hatred for Trump and the old diversion act which is wearing mighty thin. The epitome of the diversion act was the Mueller farce that involved a lot of time and too much money, to keep “do-gooders” out of jail.
Better days have to be in store; think positive.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.