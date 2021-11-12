It was somewhat of a surprise to read the op-ed in Wednesday’s Herald, enumerating the failures of the Biden administration, and the election results in Virginia. If one researches the situations in Virginia leading up to the results, it will be found that, first and foremost, the politicians, particularly school boards in various areas of the state, went out of their way to ignore taxpayers and parents, and were bent on continuing to march with whatever their agenda was. Parents were livid all across the state and vowed that these concepts being promoted would not stand. Election day came and the rest is history.
This writer has written many times that the voters ultimately have the last word, and so it goes, and so it went. The NYT did a good job with the outline of failures, exposed weaknesses, incompetence and such from the federal circles of Biden involvement down to local government failures.
The media, with the conservative mostly online exceptions, were almost silent in their takes prior to the election; but the voters made it a mission to get to the bottom of problems in school governance, curriculums and probably other items that makeup the total. They attempted to be heard at school board meetings and in some cases, were forcibly removed from the scene. This conflict did not go well, was very upsetting to voters and no doubt added to the results being what they were.
There are learning exercises all over the place that should be taken to heart, and corrective actions put in place where needed. This starts at state government levels in bloated over-funded, and over-populated with bureaucratic nonsense-driven education, headquarters.
Every state apparently has one, including Vermont. It took me six months to learn that there are over 150 employees working in Vermont”s DOE, which happens to be located in Barre. The last I knew, no one can enter this facility, it is off limits even to parents and people like me who, at one time, had a confidentiality agreement in place because of employment. Didn’t matter, it didn’t count.
These things don’t go well with taxpayers, and rightly so.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
