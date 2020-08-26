The Vermont Legislature reconvenes this week, and chief among the topics to be taken up is the Global Warming Solutions Act. This is a complex piece of work, known as H.688 in Vermont, and is poised to be taken up in this delayed portion of the legislative session, with the gavel being hammered this week.
This bill, in my estimation and that of many, many other folks who follow the details of such things, is a proposal that has very little to do with the outcomes the average Vermonter might expect. It is about control and money; with the money, of course, coming from Vermont taxpayers and the control by the crowd that is putting it all together and most likely later, if it passes, that control to be distributed to bureaucrats.
The goal of these climate warriors is to set the stage for the demise of the petroleum business in Vermont. Remember Vermont Yankee? Much the same concept happened there — control of Vermont Yankee was largely by the feds, with the ownership in one of the Southern states. There had been approval by the feds for another 20 years of operation, but this was more than the Vermont politicians headed by Governor Shumlin at that time, could take so they proceeded to fix things so VY would just close down and leave, which they did. This was some of the cleanest, cheapest and most affordable power Vermonters ever saw, but the control artists were on the outside looking in and they did not like that predicament, so the rest is history.
This bill will be up for action most likely this week or next; it will pass and be sent to the governor for his veto, I believe. Here is where the Vermont taxpayer can save him/herself. Email Governor Scott and ask him to veto this proposal when it hits his desk. If veto happens, there will be an attempt to override. This is where we have to unite, all of us who intend to live affordably in Vermont. Get out the email presses and email the Legislature members, expressing dissatisfaction with the bill's content and ask them to vote 'no' on override.
If you think taxes are high now, and cost of living, wait until the results of this misguided piece of folly are analyzed. Very few will be able to live here, because of the unaffordable factors associated with same. Obviously, affordability has not been a concern.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
