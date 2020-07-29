The enablers and promoters of the violence, destruction and loss of life in the various municipalities in the United States need to be brought to account and right soon no less. Now there are different descriptions of enablers from those who are behind the scenes financing these actions to the elected leaders (?) of the cities and towns on the receiving end of the melee.
We went through very similar situations back in the 1960s, which this writer remembers very well, units of the National Guard and Army Reserve that were not likely to be deployed to Vietnam, were ordered to conduct full-blown riot-control training, which went on in one form or another for several months.
This writer was a member of the 86th Armored Brigade, whose higher HQ was in New Jersey. This training was arranged by people from the Guard Bureau HQ in D.C. in conjunction with our local commands, and boots on the ground battalion-level training was conducted on football fields in three or four locations around the state. The Vermont State Police, some local police personnel and some border patrol agents all took part and trained together, side by side in lockstep.
I want to say here and now this got the attention of the populace, not so much in Vermont but in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and other states where major problems and death and destruction all were being experienced. When it came time for the decision to utilize these assets recently trained, things came to a halt real quick and then cleanup, rebuilding and dealing with the law enforcement issues took center stage.
I believe we are headed for a similar scenario very soon as mobilizing and training and equipping these forces wherever they come from does take a little time. The president has hinted some kind of action is to be expected if there are no indications of ceasing this behavior. I believe it will as well.
This country needs to let the perpetrators know in very direct terms and methods that this abhorrent behavior is off limits, will not be tolerated and if we need to remind the bums that are wreaking havoc, there are remedies to fix this mess and if it means the old-fashioned way, it will be done. Enough is enough.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
