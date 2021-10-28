The op-ed in Oct. 26 Rutland Herald is a reprint of a piece submitted to The Portland Press Herald (Maine) recently by U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine).
Senator King states, because of the U.S. constitutional crisis now ensuing, we are in danger of losing our country. He further states the blame for this situation is on the backs of Republicans who are working at state level in several jurisdictions to correct voter fraud, illegal voting procedures and stuffing ballot boxes in some of the larger-populated swing states.
Senator King, the Democrats largely and the Rutland Herald are saying there is no evidence of voter fraud in the last election. There are some 20 cases I know of that have been introduced as lawsuits in several courts around the country, and are in various stages of adjudication as the legal process works its way to conclusions. Now, this can be denied as factual by the so-named Senator King and the media, if that is what they want to do.
Then the question is why the denial? It is because, if this problem in the 2020 election was to ever be blown apart and in view for everyone to see, there would be massive, indescribable hysteria, more disarray than is the case now … maybe something akin to a rerun of Watergate.
It could be very well said this effort and comments by Senator King are to distract from this current administration's massive failures of leadership, brought on by President Biden who is, as many of us believed, totally incompetent, inept and just plain out of touch with reality and the American people. If anyone was ever in over their head, it is Biden. I believe actual approval numbers in his case are much worse than are being posted.
Jimmy Carter's numbers were bad, but I will take Carter almost every day of the week over the crowd that is ruining this country currently. And Senator King is, apparently, part of that crowd.
God bless America.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.