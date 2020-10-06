Predictable is the word for the Saturday regulars on the Perspective Page of the Herald. I have no control over the lives of any of the ones I am about to mention here — I have enough to do with my own life’s trajectory and orientation of my guidance system.
The regulars I refer to are: Haviland Smith, Alan Betts and Walter Amses.
The common thread in all of the “work” produced by these Trump haters is blather that is laced with vitriol, bile and anything else not discovered yet.
Smith hasn’t a clue about foreign matters of today’s workings, Betts is so immersed in hatred and foaming at the mouth that he has to be a candidate for a monster contest in the Halloween Parade in Rutland if there is one. I have never seen so much drivel and spewing of crap in my life.
Now Amses strikes me as being somewhat reasonable; he does drop hints of such traits from time to time, but it takes a little between the lines work to connect the dots, and he is a Trump hater, as well.
This kind of thinking is something only the originators have any control over, I submit that, if things were really in the condition these poor misguided ones have outlined, we would have been ushered into the devil’s den many moons ago.
Things are far from perfect, but we are in a better place than we were with the continual expansion of the culture of corruption rampant throughout the Obama administration. Many of the deeds done that were obviously known by Obama and Biden at the time are now beginning to be publicly available at least in title. The courts will be busy for the foreseeable future it appears and rightly so. If it is OK to impeach a president with supporting documents that were bogus and a hoax, then I guess it would be right and just to prosecute for real misdeeds and criminal work engineered from the Oval Office during the 2012-16 time frame. But these guys mentioned here don’t care about that criminal activity. No, no, no! If it doesn’t have a T connected to the last name, it is not germane.
Righteousness will prevail in time.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.