In Vermont, the numbers don’t add up when it comes to measuring the fiscal impact of a statewide flavored tobacco ban.

State lawmakers proposing a flavored tobacco sales ban estimate Vermont would lose approximately $4 million in 2024 from the “reduced cigarette, other tobacco, and e-cigarette tax revenue.” These taxes collected by tobacco retailers and sent to the state add up to a lot more than $4 million. We’re not sure where lawmakers got that figure, since my store alone sends in more than $1 million in tobacco taxes each year. Not only will much-needed tax revenues be lost if this bill passes, but the highly regulated businesses that sell tobacco will be devastated.

