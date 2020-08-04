John Nassivera’s July 25 On Faith commentary radiates ignorance, hatred, error and is utterly disgusting.
Jesus ended priesthood, holy days, ritual and much more. In their place, he substituted: “Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” He stated: “Whoever loves me will obey my teaching. Whoever does not love me, does not obey my teaching. Whoever obeys my teaching will receive the Spirit to guide them and will never die. Whoever does not obey my teaching will not have life, but will remain under God’s punishment.” The disciple John added: “Anyone who does not stay with the teaching of Christ, but goes beyond it, does not have God.”
Jesus also said: “Call no man ‘Leader,’ ‘Father,’ or ‘Teacher,’ for you have but one leader, and teacher, the Christ.” At no time did Jesus embrace the practices of which clergy are so fond.
The ancient pagan priesthood had ruled everybody from slave to emperor for over 3,000 years. They would never willingly give up that power. The dearth of millions meant nothing to them, as long as they retained their power over the minds of others. Although it took them 300 years to stamp out the believers, they finally regained control around the year 311, posing as “Christian” clergy. From then on, anyone who was exposed as a believer, was killed with unimaginable cruelty. Their prime directive was: “Suppress Jesus’ teachings. Diver attention elsewhere.”
The Reformation was merely a split within the priesthood – not a return to Jesus’ teaching – which had been well hidden. Although there are many churchgoers and clergy who are genuinely loving, they unwittingly serve what Jesus termed the greatest evil – false teachers.
Proof of all, I say may be found in my book, “Clergy Exposed.”
I look forward to any attempt to rebut any of my statements. The proof is overwhelming.
Kent Hart lives in Brandon.
