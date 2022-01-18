As a white middle-class male, I know I have had much privilege in my life. I have not been denigrated for my skin color, never suffered fear of extermination, lynching, mass murder or eradication. Yet there are far too many who have, even in Rutland.
We all live on land swindled from and at the intersection of Wabanaki (Dawnland Confederacy) and Mohican lands stolen by our white patriarchal ancestors. They killed, pillaged and broke treaties for it.
Now, if that happened to any one of us, our friends, neighborsor communities, we’d be up in arms doing everything legal (and perhaps not) to right the injustices we would have only briefly suffered. I say briefly because, in the scheme of things, the time period for our “suffering” would be short. Nothing like the centuries of suffering, trauma, racism, etc., that our BIPOC neighbors have experienced and continue to experience.
I find it simplistic, naïve and insensitive to assert “that there was nothing racist about the Raiders or the arrowhead,” as quoted in the Rutland Herald editorial from Jan. 12. It is impossible for a white board member to make that assertion. That person surely has no concept of the offenses our BIPOC neighbors continue to suffer at the hands of the dominant culture. How could any of us?
Contrary to what many white people in our community think — that the Raider name and arrowhead logo honors Native Americans — it then and continues now to disregard the Indigenous communities, locally, regionally and nationally. They have told us so.
I urge the board and the Rutland community at large to again reconsider the change to, and remove, the Raider name and arrowhead logo forever, thus removing the chains to the past so that the community and our BIPOC brethren can begin to heal.
That way, together in dignity and humanity, we all can advance the community we so love. Imagine bringing much needed diversity to our community and state, making us stronger, I can see it. After all, what is there to be afraid of but ourselves?
Thomas Hartigan lives in Shrewsbury.
