I believe people are entitled to their own opinions, but this becomes irresponsible when it then leads to the dissemination of mis- and disinformation.
In his commentary, Stu Lindberg makes many valid points about the influence Big Pharma has on the policies enacted by our elected officials. But when he implies that people have been silent in their opposition to this influence, specifically in terms of the opioid crisis, I feel he has crossed that line.
Families whose lives have been forever changed by the loss of a loved one to opioid overdose have brought their pleas for more regulation to their elected representatives. In March of this year, the Sackler family, founders and owners of Perdue Pharma, one of the biggest players in the creation of the opioid epidemic, were ordered to pay a $6 billion settlement — although never admitting any wrongdoing. While this is viewed as a victory in the fight against opioids, it should not absolve our elected officials and government agencies for allowing it. (By the way, our own Sen. Bernie Sanders has for many years railed against the power of the pharmaceutical lobby and the price we all pay, but many would dismiss these views as being socialist.)
In terms of Mr. Lindberg’s “data” on deaths resulting from COVID, I have bigger concerns. I have tried unsuccessfully to verify his claim that COVID-19 injections have killed 28,312 Americans so far. What I did find on the VAERS website is “reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” Rather, VAERS cannot and does not determine whether a vaccine caused something. The CDC states this clearly in their disclaimer: “A report to VAERS does not mean that the vaccine caused the adverse event, only that the adverse event occurred some time after vaccination.” The disclaimer continues, “The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable.” Also, the data found no significant associations between vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and selected serious health outcomes 1 to 21 days after vaccination. If Mr. Lindberg would share his sources, I would be happy to look at them.
Our political conversations have gone from dialogue to branding, name calling and spreading of outright untruths. We are all too eager to dismiss those whose views differ from our own and our democracy is suffering because of it. If people are upset about the inaction on sensible gun control reforms then, yes, you can safely say men are being targeted as 73% of our Congress is male.
I hope it will not take until the death toll from guns reaches that from opioids for our elected officials to find the will to take action.
Mary Haskell lives in Mount Holly.
