I believe Rutland has gone through a great deal of transition in my lifetime. I have seen a downtown go from vibrant to vacant to vibrant back to vacant, and now headed to vibrancy again. Families have come and gone over multiple generations. Crime is typical for any small city and drugs are found in the general community. What has changed the most is the attitudes of the people in the community and the viral infection that occurs when an incident happens.
What I dislike the most is the negativity of some individuals living and working in the community that paints the picture of a bleak and blighted city. To those individuals I have a few ideas to give them: 1) Move. Last I knew, there is nothing keeping you from moving away from this area, 2) Become part of the solution instead of complaining. Try to change what you feel is wrong.
Do we complain? You bet we do, but the main concern is looking after each other and the area. Let’s look at certain areas that are the most widely complained about:
Shopping: Yes there is not much shopping in the area, I agree. How did we get there? Maybe shopping online or going out of state? I have been to many high school gyms and sports fields, I have never seen a banner that helps support the youth that reads “Amazon,” “Wayfair” or any other name of an online company. What I do see is local businesses that support our communities. Let’s support them — if you shop local, the business will be able to stay local, support our communities and make the area self-supporting for shopping needs.
Drugs: Yes, they are here in the community. They were here when I was in school in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Yes, we had overdoses and drugs were around us. Our focus was to help those addicted to try to wean off the drugs of the times. I had seen classmates go on an “acid trip.” We never wrote them off, we fought with them to get help and have them focus on the positives of their life. We never turned our backs to another in need.
Crime: It’s here and in any other city and town in the world. Growing up, the area had various crime sprees from embezzlement, prostitution, car rings to mysterious deaths. We never locked our doors and most times the keys were in the car. We all watched out for each other’s property and persons. Growing up we played in the neighborhoods until the “Ten of Nine Whistle” allowing us 10 minutes to wrap up the game and get home safely.
I believe that my Rutland is viable for businesses. I believe that Rutland is coming back as a destination area. Small and large events are attracting people to the area. World Cup Skiing, Paramount Theatre, Farmers Market and Food Center, the lakes, hiking and the four seasons will always be a calling card.
I love my Rutland, where I can go out in the morning for my coffee and they know my name; Where I meet friendly people, discuss civilly local and world events, and check in on people who are sick or down.
I believe that my Rutland can take on the drug issue as a community, support each other and look for answers. There are many groups in Rutland that are working on the drug issue, crime, homelessness, economic development and educational opportunities. These are the larger community issues and dealt with by the community as a group.
We all need to take part in the Rutland community. Drop the negativity and focus on the positive. Take part in the events that are offered, shop local and watch over your neighbors. I believe in Rutland, do you?
Hurley Cavacas is a Rutland resident.
