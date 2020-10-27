Our actions speak louder than our words. When we designate a single month to the study of African-American history or women’s history, it speaks loudly as to how we choose to designate importance to these aspects of history. When we fight over symbols and slogans, it speaks loudly about how we value lives.
Issues of social justice and equity should be embedded into our lives and into our actions every day, not selectively incorporated into our lessons and conversations during designated months or workshops. Every month should be a time to talk about Black history, women’s history, about the importance of positive symbols and the display of support for an inclusive society. As a society, it is important to understand how the separation reinforces rather than diffuses, divisiveness. The histories of people with varied backgrounds impacts us on a daily basis not just during a month or a week.
The United States was built on a traditional motto of ‘E Pluribus Unum’ which is Latin for “Out of many, one.” But we live, talk and act as if that means there is only one view, one perspective, one set of lives that are important. So many of us have come to believe that, as long as our focus is on a Caucasian history and values, we have accomplished the ‘Out of many, one” concept. We talk about the United States as a melting pot. That concept, too, implies that the end result of bringing people from different backgrounds together means a designated set of values, a single language and specific actions are acceptable. All differences are out layers that do not hold as much importance and in some cases, have no place in our lives.
Our attempts to protect children and youth from the unseemly truths that history can teach us leads to a vulnerability that creates adults who are not as engaged in our political, legal and moral society as would be necessary to unite us as a country. We remain a country divided by the very acts, conversations and lessons that we use to protect us from the realities of war, of famine and injustice. But the reality is we cannot escape history.
How would our fight against the current pandemic, the fires in California or our poor response to the devastation from the hurricanes that are ravaging the South, be different if we built our lives around the vital principle that we are in this world together, that we can only survive as humanity if we work together to solve the big problems facing us? How can we survive if we do not understand that our lives are privileged by where we live, work and play until we are no longer safe from disease, war, famine, environmental disaster, greed, hate or injustice? How can we truly protect ourselves and our families if we do not understand how history interweaves the good with not-so-pleasant or sometimes horrific events?
The reality is life can be difficult. It is difficult for a young child who doesn’t have enough food. It is difficult for the family who has no home. It is difficult for the person who faces hate or fears discrimination on a daily basis. These are facts of life that could be affected by the integration of social justice and efforts for equity in every aspect of our lives.
We are ‘E Pluribus Unum’ but that means we are fortunately made up of a rich garden of people from around the world who bring their varied cultural beauty to share. It also means our country is a place where people come to find peace and opportunity. It is a place where history is truly multi-cultural and social justice means accepting differences as well as similarities. We can change the world we live in, but we must do it by understanding that our actions, not just symbols or slogans, are what will make the difference and these actions are impacted by history that affects us daily not just during one month, but every day.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland City.
