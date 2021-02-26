The library has gone rogue. Its decision to move to CSJ has been declared responsible because a library board and its director decided it was a fiscally good move. The decision was made without public input and as others in this column have noted, a notice given out in a public relations statement in December positioned it as a done deal. This does nothing to build support to demonstrate a caring relationship.
It is an outrage that an entity of the city that receives a yearly contribution from the municipal budget, acts without accountability to the taxpayers. That the board and director believe they have no reason to include residents in a major decision such as this move, shows a complete lack of trust in the support of the community. Some writers in this newspaper have reported $700,000 per year is built into the city municipal budget. In actuality, this year’s allocation is $766,518. That’s a lot of money. In addition, taxpayers have supported the library through bonds and charitable gift-giving. To say residents don’t have a right to be heard, is completely unacceptable.
Since the library has gone rogue and states it has plenty of its own money, we might consider dropping it from the municipal fund and let it try for operating costs like other agencies in the city by placing an article on the ballot where the voters get a say. I have no idea if this is possible, but it certainly would be a way of giving voters an opportunity to state their claim.
In addition, the board and its director claim all questions have been answered. Perhaps to their satisfaction, but clearly not to many people who pay taxes and are residents who use the library. How is the library expecting to cover the costs of the move? Transporting the books and tearing down, packing and then setting up a library again isn’t going to be an inexpensive task. Has this been included in the $1.2 million estimate? Is it going to come back to bite taxpayers?
People should continue to express concern about the accessibility of the library at CSJ. Who exactly does the library serve? Is it only people who have cars? Walking there is out of the question. It’s a dangerous route, a long route from most parts of the city. There have been no satisfactory answers given to how The Bus could accommodate people who need to get from the city center. The Bus charges $2. How would a family of limited means afford such a luxury? There ares few trips made to CSJ during the daytime hours. How would families arrange for after-school study times? If more trips are added, who is going to compensate The Bus for the additional routes? Isn’t that going to come back to bite taxpayers?
The outrage is not misplaced. This poorly conceived decision has destroyed the trust and respect of many people in the community. The relationship between the library entity, its board of directors and the director of the library and the community may never recover from this. Good people can make poor decisions, but it would be smart to own up to their mistake. If it’s not too late, the decision-makers should take a step back and work with the community to provide accountability to the taxpayers.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
