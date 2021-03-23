Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show talked about the support that came out after George Floyd’s untimely death. He called it a mosaic of people. He was right. Millions of people of all ages and diverse backgrounds, across the United States and the world, marched and spoke out against the injustice of treatment realized by so many people from diverse backgrounds, especially those who are people of color. This past summer, we heard a global cry for justice and equity. And, it continues.
America, too, is finally paying attention to the persecution of a group that has been largely overlooked. Asian citizens have stood alone. There has been mostly silence about acts of violence or harassment against them. No one should have to stand alone. We can no longer stand and quietly watch. Once again, the mosaic is taking to the streets and joining in a single voice against hate and fear. It’s time to join the call for action.
As a country, no one can escape the reality we are one nation out of many. If people haven’t done so before, those who can, should speak up, loudly. It is important to support all members of the multi-cultural society that we live in. There is no reason to hate or fear someone based on differences.
We are all different from one another. None of us is exactly alike. When someone is marginalized, the impact is social, emotional, economic and educational. It affects everyone.
Rutland has an opportunity to take its own place in the movement for social justice and equity. What Al Wakefield and Bob Harnish have proposed, is a gift. The promotion of a “Declaration of Inclusion” that welcomes everyone is an action that will keep Rutland in synch with the needs of an ever-changing, dynamic society.
Patrick McCardle, a reporter for the Rutland Herald, quoted Wakefield who called it “a ‘marvelous opportunity to be a ‘leader’ in promising equity to all people in the state.”
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
