There’s a song, “Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other is gold.” It applies not just to friendship, but also to the way we solve problems in our communities.
When coalitions are formed around positive energy that welcomes ideas from newcomers and people who have experience, the outcome is likely to come up with positive solutions.
However, when coalitions are formed based on complaints that create negative energy, there is a greater likelihood that the outcome will be fruitless with additional complaints that result in few solutions that work.
One of the things I liked about the inception of Project VISION was that people came together to form coalitions based on collaboration and the breaking down of silos that separated groups. These coalitions focused on the strengths and opportunities afforded the community by the various agencies and institutions that were already in place, as well as welcoming new ideas from people who brought vibrancy. The energy formed by these coalitions was infectious. Evidence of the effectiveness of the solutions that resulted still can be seen today. The work continues to address problems facing the city.
Some examples of those coalitions that began 10 years ago are included herein:
NeighborWorks and the Rutland Redevelopment Authority worked together with a large grant to address problems in housing and neighborhood beautification. Blighted housing was addressed in several ways, including forfeiture, rehabilitation and demolition. The infusion of resources was evident in the attendance at block parties in the northwest portion of the city, as well as projects inspired by Steve Costello and the Garden Club. A survey done after four or five years showed the northwest neighborhood was coming back with vigor and enthusiasm.
The hospital brought together services for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, mental health and the overall health of the community. Transition from one form of service to another was facilitated by signed releases that allowed seamless communication about clients from one area of service to another.
The police department partnered with Drug Court, Reparative Justice circles, Probation and Parole and others to combat crime and safety in the city. Based on research conducted by then-Chief Baker and others, the department hired a data analyst who continues to provide information about where there are crimes committed, what types of crimes are frequent in specific areas of the city and who is most likely to be involved in recurrent offenses. A major shift in police efforts was affected when Baker began talking about the difference between a warrior-like approach and a guardian-like approach. Community policing focused on relationship building. Those individuals who were causing the most chaos in the city could be targeted through deterrence and enforcement.
These were some of the valiant efforts that established groups developed when silos were broken down and cooperation sought to eliminate some of the overlap of services, as well as provision of new services. Some of them resulted in completed projects, but many efforts are still ongoing.
Individual initiatives were welcomed along with the larger coalitions.
Orla Dundas brought together a neighborhood coalition and created buckets of flowers that were placed along the intermediate school as a sign of hope.
Gail Johnson formed the Southwest Neighborhood Association and spearheaded community conversations and ice cream socials in Meadow Street Park.
Linda Justin came forward with an idea for the Dream Center that turned into a safe place. It became a dining room where anyone could go for a warm meal and a comforting conversation. No one was turned away. Her volunteers came from membership of Project VISION, but also college students and community members who were themselves looking for a safe place.
Virginia Parker moved in upstairs from the Dream Center and became a one-person resource center for individuals who were looking for assistance with problems and unable to negotiate the complexities that are sometimes barriers to receiving help. She continues today in her role, assisting with completing forms and helping individuals gather documentation for services that might otherwise seem unreachable. She serves as someone who is willing and available for open and honest conversation.
Although these were done independently from Project VISION, their goals and results were shared within the larger coalition. These actions have been the cause of great celebration.
I believe we are on the verge of another era of great possibility for Rutland. The COVID pandemic knocked the air out of a lot of efforts but with the renewed energy of newcomers into the city, the possibility for solutions to today’s problems are endless. The biggest challenge may be to bring the old and new together to form bonds based on our strengths so that we can move forward. ‘Collaboration for the greater good,’ a value of Project VISION, is the essence of success.
Bring the old (the gold) together with the new (the silver) and we will be rich with possibilities.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
