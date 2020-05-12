I wrote recently about the social experiment occurring now we are fully engaged with, the coronavirus pandemic. Looking at an historical perspective, we can see the challenges facing us have developed through a long period of time.
Going back to 1941, Richard Wright wrote about the disparities that formed our society and caused divisions along the lines of race and economics. They are intertwined in a way most people may not consider. In a quote from his book, "12 Million Black Voices," he summarizes a very important consideration.
"A division of labor among men, splitting them up into groups and classes, enables whole segments of populations to be so influenced by their material surroundings that they see but a little phase of the complex process of their lives and the whole is obscured from them."
Surely, as true as this was to Wright in 1941 when he wrote to explain the complexities of a society that permitted the enslavement of a whole race, this is true today. We have not taken off the blinders of materialism that perpetuate discrimination, prejudice and sense of superiority. Even today, while we think we live in an age of enlightenment, materialism is the God that rules what we see rather than the human suffering encompassing so much of the world.
As we observe the behavior of our society during the chaos of this pandemic, we can see how confusion over social and economic status have blurred our vision. Small flashes of light peek through the clouds of self-centeredness as we slowly acknowledge the tremendous disparities that lock us into the groups and classes Wright talks about in his book. A spotlight has been focused on the racial and economic disparities in the United States and this can open the way toward a fairer and more just society. A battleground of efforts has developed. It entails those who work selflessly to ensure the well-being of others who are less fortunate and those who disavow the needy because of their desire and need for economic survival.
However, because it is obvious, in the recent behavior of our fellow citizens, we still cannot grasp the full significance of our disunity here in the United States and in the world, we wander around perilously close to destruction with our behavior. Predictions for the future are not pretty and the dismissal of those predictions with blanket statements, “there will be more deaths, unfortunately,” show the enormity of the challenge we face ahead.
Protesters and people bearing arms in Michigan or other places do not have a full grasp of the enormity of the world situation. Individuals hoarding supplies and those who are complicit in defrauding others in need with overpriced essential supplies, show that the greediness of materialism continues to cloud our path to a more unified society that would protect and care about every citizen. Resistance to social distancing and wearing protective masks do little to promote the safety of the health of others. It may ultimately destroy the end goal of getting people back to work and building back the economy. If thousands more get sick and cannot work, we may well see more shutdowns, an economic recession and more suffering all around.
I appreciate the cautious approach that governors Scott and Cuomo are taking when it comes to reopening the economy. I appreciate the emphasis that we must change our behavior to include protective measures so that reopening will be successful. I appreciate the conversations that highlight the social and economic disparities of our society. Each one of these steps are important to ensuring our survival as small communities, as a nation and as a world.
We must protect every citizen, to ensure the success of every business and continue to support our health care and essential workers.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
