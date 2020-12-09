Our library is a vital part of our city center. It provides much more than just a source of information. It is a gathering place for people who do not have safe places to go during the day. It is a place where parents with children in baby carriages go when they want to entertain or educate their children. It is a place where children and youth can go after school to do their homework on the computers. The computers serve people who don’t have internet at home for a wide variety of reasons. It is wheelchair accessible. It is a meeting place for so many different organizations and offers space for important community events but most of all, it is part of what makes Rutland City vibrant.
The CSJ library is beautiful and has many wonderful attributes. The renovations that were done in the past make it bright and attractive. It is wheelchair accessible and has plenty of space for people to move around, but it doesn’t have a large meeting room for community events. Accessibility is a major challenge for people who live on the edge financially and don’t have their own vehicle.
I have enjoyed walking to the library for years as it is on the way to downtown where I can continue on and complete many errands. There is a local ambiance that can’t be replicated at CSJ.
I think this decision deserves more thought and input from those who use it regularly to see if it could remain the type of resource it has always been for the people who need it the most. I wonder how many of the 100 people on Zoom represented that population. It saddens me to see this decision will take another blow to our already struggling city center.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
