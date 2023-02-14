Far from providing greater equity access to resources, a proposed move by incoming Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal to move to digital academic libraries at all five college campuses in Vermont defies logical thinking. In fact, this move would increase disparity of resources availability rather than expand or protect it. Some materials, particularly primary sources, would be forever forgotten or lost because they are not digitized.

VTDigger has published two articles, Feb. 8 and 9, detailing the proposal and student reactions. These articles do not present a favorable review.

