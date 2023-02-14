Far from providing greater equity access to resources, a proposed move by incoming Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal to move to digital academic libraries at all five college campuses in Vermont defies logical thinking. In fact, this move would increase disparity of resources availability rather than expand or protect it. Some materials, particularly primary sources, would be forever forgotten or lost because they are not digitized.
VTDigger has published two articles, Feb. 8 and 9, detailing the proposal and student reactions. These articles do not present a favorable review.
Pushing all students to use digital technology does not take into consideration the need or desire of students who want to have a hard copy to peruse. Being able to move backwards and forwards digitally is more complex than picking up a book and scanning the table of contents or index to find just the right sources. A good researcher finds surprises along the way that were unexpected by perusing books and journals often found quite by accident. One book next to another on the library shelf can be a source of valuable information.
Conducting complex research often involves having several texts open at the same time for comparison and confirmation of material. Digital access does not facilitate this unless there are several digital tools available. Good research is like being a detective. Using books, as well as some digital sources, provides valuable tools that lead to greater thinking and more profound conclusions. Books and journals are invaluable to this process.
Internet searches leave open the distinct possibility that misinformation and false narratives may be mistakenly adopted as factual. Nationally, the country is already reeling from social media disinformation campaigns. To enable the use of unvetted resources as part of an academic exercise threatens the very essence of quality education. Using only digital resources complicates the process of ensuring resources are legitimate. Many digital sites appear legitimate when, in truth, they are not part of authentic studies. There is a vetting that takes place before books and journals are published that is secured when they are printed for use. This is not always the case when information is posted digitally.
Greater reliance on digital text enables the possibility of plagiarizing longer and more complex texts. Copy-and-paste tools in the digital world make this a simple process. Hand copying from a book or journal is far more labor-intensive.
Nationally, educators, librarians and researchers should be outraged that higher education could become so compromised by singularly destroying historical references, in preference for those who have been chosen for digitization.
Destroying our libraries with invaluable books, journals and other resources does not make sense in a world that needs to learn from its past as it moves forward into the future. This proposed move does not expand access, but rather limits it.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
