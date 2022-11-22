I love to walk my neighborhood. Even though the sidewalks are not perfectly smooth or straight, they serve a great purpose. According to Vermont Statue, they are a right of way. “Sidewalk” means the portion of a street or highway right-of-way designated for primary or exclusive pedestrian use. But there are challenges we need to address.
Today as I walked, I encountered someone’s throwaways, items they wanted to dispose of on the sidewalk in front of one house. That included a box spring and other trash left covering the sidewalk. In the space between the sidewalk and street, couches and a host of other items were left covered in a white layer of snow — not very appealing. At the same house, a car was parked crossing the sidewalk. I had to walk into the street just to pass the house.
Other homes let their tree or shrub branches take over the sidewalks. Branches stick out into the walkway pricking walkers who don’t step off the path. And, of course, in the winter, snow is left on many walks. The snow gets packed down into ice making walking difficult. City sidewalk plows can’t do much to improve some of these passages once the ice takes hold.
I love to take walks in the summer, fall, winter or spring, but these challenges make it more difficult. Our neighbors need to remember not everyone drives the neighborhood. Walkers have rights, too. Keep the trash contained for removal. If you have free items for people to take, leave them between the sidewalk and street, not in the street or on the sidewalk. Large items can be given away to charities or sold online. Blocking up our neighborhoods with a lot of household items is a disservice to our city.
It is important not only for walking, but for the safety and beauty of our neighborhoods to keep bushes and trees trimmed for easy walking. More community service projects that involve assigning able-bodied individuals to shovel snow from walkways, in front of rentals or homes where elderly or the disabled live, would go a long way to making Rutland a better, a more welcoming and friendly place.
I love to see my neighbors walking their dogs early in the morning or late at night. I love being able to greet them and increase my knowledge of the neighborhood. There are people I have gotten to know well over the years, because we take time to stop and talk. There are people whom I know by recognition when we wave or say ’hello.’ These are the ways we make a neighborhood. Our sidewalks provide the basis for making our neighborhoods, a place where we travel, we connect, and we exercise.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
