I love to walk my neighborhood. Even though the sidewalks are not perfectly smooth or straight, they serve a great purpose. According to Vermont Statue, they are a right of way. “Sidewalk” means the portion of a street or highway right-of-way designated for primary or exclusive pedestrian use. But there are challenges we need to address.

Today as I walked, I encountered someone’s throwaways, items they wanted to dispose of on the sidewalk in front of one house. That included a box spring and other trash left covering the sidewalk. In the space between the sidewalk and street, couches and a host of other items were left covered in a white layer of snow — not very appealing. At the same house, a car was parked crossing the sidewalk. I had to walk into the street just to pass the house.

